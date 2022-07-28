Voter Guide

Voter Guide 2022

Presenting LkldNow’s Voter Guide, 2022. We hope you find this guide valuable to research candidates who aspire to represent Lakeland residents in Congress, the Legislature and Polk County offices. Click the links for the races you’re interested in. These articles will be updated regularly through election season.

Primary election: Aug. 23 | General election: Nov. 8

Voting

Dates, precincts, ways to vote

U.S. House

Primaries in both Lakeland districts

Florida Senate

Vote Nov. 7; no August primaries

Florida House

All may vote in the Aug. 23 primary

Polk School Board

Four nonpartisan races Aug. 23

Polk County Commission

One race on the Nov. 8 ballot

Polk County Judge

Five candidates in one race Aug. 23.

News links, videos

Coming soon*

  • Coming soon: We’ll be adding more links to news articles and forum videos. Links that talk about a specific type of office (i.e. School Board) will be on the page for that office. We will have a separate page for links to articles and videos that cover multiple office.

