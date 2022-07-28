Presenting LkldNow’s Voter Guide, 2022. We hope you find this guide valuable to research candidates who aspire to represent Lakeland residents in Congress, the Legislature and Polk County offices. Click the links for the races you’re interested in. These articles will be updated regularly through election season.

Primary election: Aug. 23 | General election: Nov. 8

Coming soon: We’ll be adding more links to news articles and forum videos. Links that talk about a specific type of office (i.e. School Board) will be on the page for that office. We will have a separate page for links to articles and videos that cover multiple office.