Polk County Judge
Five lawyers are running in the nonpartisan race for Polk County judge, group 8. There is no incumbent; the previous group 8 judge, Susan Barber, was elected to the circuit court without opposition and will replace Judge Donald Jacobsen, who is retiring. County judges typically hear cases involving criminal misdemeanors, traffic cases and civil cases under $15,000. The term of office is six years.
John Flynn
- Mulberry, age 48
- Website
- Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: I am a Believer in the Constitution
- Endorsements: Kevin Balentine, Esq., Valerie Wright, Esq., Lopez & Humphries, PA, Fat Jack’s owner Mark Westfall
Ruth Moracen Knight
- Lakeland, age 54
- Website
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: The necessary experience, temperament and skills to be elected as county judge
- Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League
Carmalita Lall
- Lakeland, age 54
- Website
- Personal Facebook Page
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: I will serve with dedication, fairness, and integrity.
Tara Wheat
- Winter Haven, age 39
- Website
- Facebook | Instagram
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: The Right Balance
- Endorsements: Seven local attorneys, PalletOne President Howe Wallace, Polk State College Director of Student Life Melvin Thompson, Retired FDLE Supervisor David Waller