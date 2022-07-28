Five lawyers are running in the nonpartisan race for Polk County judge, group 8. There is no incumbent; the previous group 8 judge, Susan Barber, was elected to the circuit court without opposition and will replace Judge Donald Jacobsen, who is retiring. County judges typically hear cases involving criminal misdemeanors, traffic cases and civil cases under $15,000. The term of office is six years.

John Flynn Mulberry, age 48

Campaign slogan: I am a Believer in the Constitution

I am a Believer in the Constitution Endorsements: Kevin Balentine, Esq., Valerie Wright, Esq., Lopez & Humphries, PA, Fat Jack’s owner Mark Westfall Ruth Moracen Knight Lakeland, age 54

Campaign slogan: The necessary experience, temperament and skills to be elected as county judge

The necessary experience, temperament and skills to be elected as county judge Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League

Tara Wheat Winter Haven, age 39

Campaign slogan: The Right Balance

The Right Balance Endorsements: Seven local attorneys, PalletOne President Howe Wallace, Polk State College Director of Student Life Melvin Thompson, Retired FDLE Supervisor David Waller