Under the latest reapportionment of the Florida Legislature, Lakeland is split between two Senate districts:

District 12 includes all of Lakeland north of the Polk Parkway as well as most of Polk County north of State Road 60.

Both district elections include one Republican and one Democrat, so neither race will be represented on the Aug. 23 primary. Both seats will be decided in the Nov. 7 general election.

Colleen Burton, R, vs. Veysel Dokur, D District 47

Ben Albritton, R, vs. Christopher Proia, D

This race will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election. Republican Colleen Burton is seeking to be elevated to the Florida Senate after serving the maximum eight years in the Florida House. Democrat Veysel Dokur is an IT engineer and first-time office seeker. Both are Lakeland residents.

Colleen Burton Republican

Lakeland, age 64

Campaign slogan: Proven. Conservative. Leadership

Proven. Conservative. Leadership Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association Veysel Dokur Democrat

Lakeland, age 56

Campaign slogan: Let’s Build Together

District 27

Republican incumbent Ben Albritton of Wauchula served in the Florida House for eight years before being elected in 2018 to the Senate, where he is in line to be Senate president for 2024-26. Democratic candidate Christopher Proia of Fort Myers is a truck driver and stand-up comedian.

Ben Albritton (incumbent) Republican

Wauchula, age 53

Campaign slogan: Faith. Families. Freedom.

Faith. Families. Freedom. Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce); former U.S. Reps. Dennis Ross and Tom Rooney; State Attorney Brian Haas; former Lakeland Mayor Howard Wiggs, Polk County Builders Association Christopher Proia Democrat

Fort Myers, age 40

Campaign slogan: Let’s flip Florida Blue together!