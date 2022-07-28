Florida Senate
Under the latest reapportionment of the Florida Legislature, Lakeland is split between two Senate districts:
- District 12 includes all of Lakeland north of the Polk Parkway as well as most of Polk County north of State Road 60.
- District 47 includes all of Lakeland and its suburbs south of the Polk Parkway and extends south to Lee County.
Both district elections include one Republican and one Democrat, so neither race will be represented on the Aug. 23 primary. Both seats will be decided in the Nov. 7 general election.
The Districts
District 12
This race will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election. Republican Colleen Burton is seeking to be elevated to the Florida Senate after serving the maximum eight years in the Florida House. Democrat Veysel Dokur is an IT engineer and first-time office seeker. Both are Lakeland residents.
Colleen Burton
- Republican
- Lakeland, age 64
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Proven. Conservative. Leadership
- Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association
Veysel Dokur
- Democrat
- Lakeland, age 56
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Let’s Build Together
District 27
Republican incumbent Ben Albritton of Wauchula served in the Florida House for eight years before being elected in 2018 to the Senate, where he is in line to be Senate president for 2024-26. Democratic candidate Christopher Proia of Fort Myers is a truck driver and stand-up comedian.
Ben Albritton (incumbent)
- Republican
- Wauchula, age 53
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Faith. Families. Freedom.
- Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce); former U.S. Reps. Dennis Ross and Tom Rooney; State Attorney Brian Haas; former Lakeland Mayor Howard Wiggs, Polk County Builders Association
Christopher Proia
- Democrat
- Fort Myers, age 40
- Website
- Facebook | Personal Facebook | LinkedIn
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Let’s flip Florida Blue together!