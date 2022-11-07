Richard “Dick” Lloyd Lincoln, 89
LTC (Ret) Richard Lloyd Lincoln (Dick) passed away on October 9, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1933 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Mary and Walter Lincoln.
Wayne Earl Brackin, 74
Wayne Earl Brackin was born in Slocomb, Alabama on September 6, 1948 to Bunion Young Brackin & Mertie Jewel Smith Brackin.
William G. “Billy” Kirkland, 39
William G. “Billy” Kirkland was born in Panama City, Florida on September 9, 1983, to William E. and Georgia B. Kirkland. He was an only child and was a lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida.
William John Stieren, 93
William John Stieren, 93, of Lakeland died peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill was born in Springfield, IL on March 29, 1929.
Elizabeth “Bettie” English, 97
Elizabeth “Bettie” English, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022.
Sandra L. Urban, 77
Sandra L. Urban, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on October 4, 2022. Sandra was born in Steubenville, Ohio to Edward and Bertha Mottle. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Mottle. She had been a resident of Florida for 21 years.
Barbara M. Hendley, 93
Barbara Hendley born on May 22, 1929, went home to God on October 6, 2022.
Carol Lee Viner, 69
Carol Lee Viner, of Lakeland, FL, passed away surrounded by her family and the compassionate embrace of God on October 6th, 2022.
William “Bill” Whitesel, 69
William “Bill” Whitesel passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1952, in Huntington, Pennsylvania to the late Amos and Dorothy Whitesel.
John Roy McArthur, 85
John Roy McArthur, 85, of Lakeland, died September 25, 2022, following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease and a fall resulting in surgery. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
William Maurice Redding Jr, 97
William Maurice Redding, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1925, in Tampa, Florida, to the late William and Fairy Redding. William served in the United States Army during WWII.
Deputy Sheriff Blane Lee Lane, 21
Deputy Sheriff Blane Lee Lane, 21, passed away October 4, 2022.
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.