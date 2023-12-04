Polk County Teachers Frustrated As Raises Are Slow In Arriving
At least one district official said raises would be in their November paycheck. But they will actually be distributed in December.
Franklin Hosting ‘Vet Fest’ on Saturday to Help Veterans Access Benefits
Event will be a one-stop shop to help veterans with health benefits, toxic exposure screenings, claims assistance and other services.
Polk County: Pipkin Road Detour Will Be Longer Than Expected
The eastbound lane of West Pipkin Road between Harden Boulevard and S. Florida Avenue will remain blocked through January 2024.
Local Officials Call Property-Tax-Based Home Improvement Financing ‘Predatory’
Polk County joins Palm Beach County in lawsuit against the state program known as PACE.
Lakeland Pop-Up ‘Bandidas’ To Open Cafe on Edgewood Drive in January
Bandidas will be the 12th food-based business to launch from Catapult into a brick-and-mortar site.
As Lakeland Preps for Runoff, NW District Is Divided Between LaLonde and Simmons
Election results fuel discussion of changing how commissioners who represent districts are elected.
Veterans Day: Lakeland to Honor Service Members with Many Events
An annual breakfast, ceremony and parade will celebrate Lakeland’s veterans.