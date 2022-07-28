Polk School Board

Four of the seven seats on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board are being contested in the Aug. 23 primary election. Each seat represents a separate geographic area, but School Board members are elected countywide. Three of the races involve an incumbent and at least one challenger. A fourth race will determine a replacement for Lynn Wilson, who is not seeking re-election after eight years on the board. School Board members set policy for a massive school district that encompasses 110,000 students and 13,000 employees.

District 3

Sarah Fortney (incumbent) Bartow, age 61

Website

Facebook | Twitter

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Experience. Relationships. Relevance.

Experience. Relationships. Relevance. Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association, Polk County Voters’ League, Democratic Party of Polk County Rick Nolte Mulberry, age 66

Website

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Rick will work to unite students, teachers, parents and all faculty to insure everyone is heard and the students are receiving the best education to lead them into bright tomorrows.

Rick will work to unite students, teachers, parents and all faculty to insure everyone is heard and the students are receiving the best education to lead them into bright tomorrows. Endorsements: Republican Party of Polk County

District 5

Terry L. Clark Lakeland, age 72

Website

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Educate, not indoctrinate.

Educate, not indoctrinate. Endorsements: Lakeland Association of Realtors, Republican Party of Polk County Kay Fields (incumbent) Lakeland, age 70

Facebook | Twitter

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: A strong voice for children.

A strong voice for children. Endorsements: Sheriff Grady Judd, Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association, Polk County Voters’ League

District 6

Sara Estelle Jones Lake Wales, age 33

Website

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Advocating for sound solutions.

Advocating for sound solutions. Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League, West Central Florida Labor Council, Democratic Party of Polk County Justin Sharpless Lake Wales, age 38

Website

Facebook | Twitter

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Sharpie for Students

Sharpie for Students Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Republican Party of Polk County, Polk County Builders Association, Lakeland Association of Realtors, East Polk Association of Realtors, Fort Meade Mayor Bob Elliott

District 7

Lisa Miller Lakeland, age 46

Website

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Our children. Our future.

Our children. Our future. Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber), East Polk Association of Realtors, Lakeland Association of Realtors, Polk County Builders Association Dell Quary Lakeland, age 67

Website

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Accountability. Listening. Learning.

Accountability. Listening. Learning. Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League, Democratic Party of Polk County

Jill Sessions Lakeland, age 57

Website

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: School is in Session

School is in Session Endorsements: Republican Party of Polk County

News links

School Board races are supposed to be nonpartisan, but both parties are endorsing – The Ledger, July 1

Texts falsely claim School Board member is under criminal inquiry – The Ledger, July 1

Candidate Jones under Florida Bar inquiry over events she claims were caused by communication errors – The Ledger, June 28

Video links