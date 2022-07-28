Polk School Board
Four of the seven seats on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board are being contested in the Aug. 23 primary election. Each seat represents a separate geographic area, but School Board members are elected countywide. Three of the races involve an incumbent and at least one challenger. A fourth race will determine a replacement for Lynn Wilson, who is not seeking re-election after eight years on the board. School Board members set policy for a massive school district that encompasses 110,000 students and 13,000 employees.
District 3
Sarah Fortney (incumbent)
- Bartow, age 61
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Experience. Relationships. Relevance.
- Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association, Polk County Voters’ League, Democratic Party of Polk County
Rick Nolte
- Mulberry, age 66
- Website
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Rick will work to unite students, teachers, parents and all faculty to insure everyone is heard and the students are receiving the best education to lead them into bright tomorrows.
- Endorsements: Republican Party of Polk County
District 5
Terry L. Clark
- Lakeland, age 72
- Website
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Educate, not indoctrinate.
- Endorsements: Lakeland Association of Realtors, Republican Party of Polk County
Kay Fields (incumbent)
- Lakeland, age 70
- Facebook | Twitter
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: A strong voice for children.
- Endorsements: Sheriff Grady Judd, Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association, Polk County Voters’ League
District 6
Sara Estelle Jones
- Lake Wales, age 33
- Website
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Advocating for sound solutions.
- Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League, West Central Florida Labor Council, Democratic Party of Polk County
Justin Sharpless
- Lake Wales, age 38
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Sharpie for Students
- Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Republican Party of Polk County, Polk County Builders Association, Lakeland Association of Realtors, East Polk Association of Realtors, Fort Meade Mayor Bob Elliott
District 7
Dell Quary
- Lakeland, age 67
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Accountability. Listening. Learning.
- Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League, Democratic Party of Polk County
Jill Sessions
- Lakeland, age 57
- Website
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: School is in Session
- Endorsements: Republican Party of Polk County
News links
- School Board races are supposed to be nonpartisan, but both parties are endorsing – The Ledger, July 1
- Texts falsely claim School Board member is under criminal inquiry – The Ledger, July 1
- Candidate Jones under Florida Bar inquiry over events she claims were caused by communication errors – The Ledger, June 28