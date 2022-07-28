Voter Guide

Polk School Board

Four of the seven seats on the nonpartisan Polk County School Board are being contested in the Aug. 23 primary election. Each seat represents a separate geographic area, but School Board members are elected countywide. Three of the races involve an incumbent and at least one challenger. A fourth race will determine a replacement for Lynn Wilson, who is not seeking re-election after eight years on the board. School Board members set policy for a massive school district that encompasses 110,000 students and 13,000 employees.

District 3

Sarah Fortney (incumbent)

Sarah Fortney
  • Bartow, age 61
  • Website
  • Facebook | Twitter
  • Campaign finance
  • Campaign slogan: Experience. Relationships. Relevance.
  • Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association, Polk County Voters’ League, Democratic Party of Polk County

Rick Nolte

Rick Nolte
  • Mulberry, age 66
  • Website
  • Facebook
  • Campaign finance
  • Campaign slogan: Rick will work to unite students, teachers, parents and all faculty to insure everyone is heard and the students are receiving the best education to lead them into bright tomorrows.
  • Endorsements: Republican Party of Polk County

District 5

Terry L. Clark

Terry Clark
  • Lakeland, age 72
  • Website
  • Facebook
  • Campaign finance
  • Campaign slogan: Educate, not indoctrinate.
  • Endorsements: Lakeland Association of Realtors, Republican Party of Polk County

Kay Fields (incumbent)

Kay Fields
  • Lakeland, age 70
  • Facebook | Twitter
  • Campaign finance
  • Campaign slogan: A strong voice for children.
  • Endorsements: Sheriff Grady Judd, Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association, Polk County Voters’ League

District 6

Sara Estelle Jones

Sara Jones
  • Lake Wales, age 33
  • Website
  • Facebook
  • Campaign finance
  • Campaign slogan: Advocating for sound solutions.
  • Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League, West Central Florida Labor Council, Democratic Party of Polk County

Justin Sharpless

Justin Sharpless
  • Lake Wales, age 38
  • Website
  • Facebook | Twitter
  • Campaign finance
  • Campaign slogan: Sharpie for Students
  • Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Republican Party of Polk County, Polk County Builders Association, Lakeland Association of Realtors, East Polk Association of Realtors, Fort Meade Mayor Bob Elliott

District 7

Lisa Miller

Lisa Miller
  • Lakeland, age 46
  • Website
  • Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok
  • Campaign finance
  • Campaign slogan: Our children. Our future.
  • Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber), East Polk Association of Realtors, Lakeland Association of Realtors, Polk County Builders Association

Dell Quary

Jill Sessions

