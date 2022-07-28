Polk County Commission
Registered voters throughout Polk County can vote in the Nov. 8 election for Polk County Commission, District 4, which represents portions of east Polk. It is the only County Commission race on this year’s ballot. First-term Commissioner Rick Wilson of Bartow was re-elected without opposition. The five-member Board of County Commissioners serves as the legislative body setting policy for Polk County government. Terms of office are four years.
Martha Santiago (incumbent)
- Republican
- Winter Haven, age 67
- Campaign slogan: Proven Leadership Making Polk County the Best County It Can Be
- Endorsements: Sheriff Grady Judd, Business Voice, (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Lakeland Association of Realtors, East Polk Association of Realtors, Polk County Builders Association
Markeishia L. Smith
- Democrat
- Haines City, age 41
- Campaign slogan: Standing for All of Polk County