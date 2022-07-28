Registered voters throughout Polk County can vote in the Nov. 8 election for Polk County Commission, District 4, which represents portions of east Polk. It is the only County Commission race on this year’s ballot. First-term Commissioner Rick Wilson of Bartow was re-elected without opposition. The five-member Board of County Commissioners serves as the legislative body setting policy for Polk County government. Terms of office are four years.

Martha Santiago (incumbent) Republican

Winter Haven, age 67

Website

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Proven Leadership Making Polk County the Best County It Can Be

Endorsements: Sheriff Grady Judd, Business Voice, (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Lakeland Association of Realtors, East Polk Association of Realtors, Polk County Builders Association Markeishia L. Smith Democrat

Haines City, age 41

Website

Personal Facebook | Business Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Standing for All of Polk County