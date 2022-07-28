For years, Lakeland was represented by one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. After this year’s realignment of districts, Lakeland is split nearly in half. District 15 covers all of Lakeland west of Florida Avenue and U.S. 98 N. District 18 covers the other half.

The Districts

District 15 includes portions of Lakeland west of Florida Avenue and U.S. 98. There is no incumbent. District 18 includes portions of Lakeland east of Florida Avenue and U.S. 98. Republican incumbent Scott Franklin faces challengers from both parties.

District 15, Republicans

The District 15 race is getting a lot of attention because it has no incumbent. Political analysts say Republicans have a clear edge in the district, but an upset is possible. The three women on the Republican ballot have significant government experience and name recognition while the two men have proven adept at fund-raising despite lower profiles. At one time, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross of Lakeland was a candidate for this primary, but he has withdrawn.

Demetries Grimes Republican

Orlando, age 56

Website

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Warrior. Conservative. Diplomat.

Warrior. Conservative. Diplomat. Endorsements: Republican Liberty Caucus Laurel Lee Republican

Brandon, age 48

Website

Facebook | Twitter | Vimeo

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: A Conservative Leader for Congressional District 15.

A Conservative Leader for Congressional District 15. Endorsements: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Plant City Mayor Nathan Kilton, Green Beret Jay Collins, Concerned Veterans for America Action

Kevin McGovern Republican

Plant City, age 68

Website

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Keep America Great

Keep America Great Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League Kelli Stargel Republican

Lakeland, age 56

Website

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: The Conservative Hero Who Delivers Results

The Conservative Hero Who Delivers Results Endorsements: Florida Family Council President John Stemberger, Parental Rights Florida Coordinator Patti Sullivan

Jackie Toledo Republican

Tampa, age 46

Website

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: A Mom on a Mission

A Mom on a Mission Endorsements: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister,

State Senator Keith Perry, eight state representatives

District 15, Democrats

Most of the attention on the Democratic side of this race has gone to Alan Cohn, a former TV reporter who has run for Congress twice before, and Eddie Geller, a video producer and comedian who far outpaced the other candidates in fund-raising as of the end of June.

Gavin Brown Democrat

Clermont, age 39

Website

Facebook | LinkedIn

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Bring Values & Common Sense Back to Congress

Bring Values & Common Sense Back to Congress Endorsements: Alan Cohn Democrat

Tampa, age 59

Website

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Independent Leadership for Florida

Independent Leadership for Florida Endorsements: Former Governor/Congressman Charlie Crist, Former Florida CFO Alex Sink, Former Education Commissioner Betty Castor, State Attorney Andrew Warren, Former Florida House Majority Leader Samuel Bell III, U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Lois Frankel, and six labor unions

Eddie Geller Democrat

Mango, age 38

Website

Facebook | Twitter

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: He’s Gonna Fight for You

He’s Gonna Fight for You Endorsements: Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida, Florida Democratic Disability Congress Cesar Ramirez Democrat

Lakeland, age 50

Website

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: United Is How We Win

United Is How We Win Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League

William VanHorn Democrat

New Port Richey, age 64

Website

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Choose Policy. Not party.

Choose Policy. Not party. Endorsements: xxx

District 18, Republicans

Reapportionment put Scott Franklin, a former Lakeland city commissioner, into District 18; he is currently completing his first term representing District 15. There are no Democratic candidate in the race.

Scott Franklin (incumbent) Republican

Lakeland, age 58

Website

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Conservative for Congress

Conservative for Congress Endorsements: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, as well as sheriffs in Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Hardee and Highlands counties Kenneth Hartpence Republican

Auburndale, age 30

Website

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: A Republican candidate running for Congress in Florida.

Jennifer Raybon Republican

Clermont, age 54

Website

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Together we will restore America

Together we will restore America Endorsements: Patriots for Freedom PAC, ‘Constitutional’ Sheriff Richard Mack, filmmaker/speaker Trevor Loudon, Polk County Voters’ League Wendy Schmeling Republican

Davenport, age 46

Website

Facebook | Twitter

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Make Education Great Again

Make Education Great Again Endorsements: Winter Haven 912 Project

Eddie Tarazona Republican

Mulberry, age 47

Website

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Pro-Constitution, Pro-Family,

Pro-Freedom, and Pro-You

