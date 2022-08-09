School Board District 7: Miller, Quary and Sessions

The campaign for the District 7 seat on the Polk County School Board seat is a three-way race between incumbent Lisa Miller, and newcomers Dell Quary and Jill Sessions. Voting takes place on Aug. 23 in the nonpartisan election, and all registered voters in Polk County can participate regardless of party registration.

School Board members set policy for a massive school district that encompasses 110,000 students and 13,000 employees.

From left: Lisa Miller, Dell Quary, Jill Sessions

Miller, 46, is affiliated with family-owned MillShire Realty and the mother of an 11-year-old daughter, Evie, and 20-year-old son, Michael, who is profoundly autistic. Miller has spent 15-plus years advocating for the rights of special needs children.

Her campaign slogan is “Our children. Our future.” She is endorsed by Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber), East Polk Association of Realtors, Lakeland Association of Realtors, and the Polk County Builders Association.

Miller has collected $44,000, including $5,000 to herself.





Some of her $1,000 donors include Ashley Barnett of Winter Haven, Polk Education Association teachers’ union President Stephanie Yocum, and attorney Ron Clark.

Local Union No. 915 Political Action Committee of Tampa and Florida Realtors PAC of Orlando also contributed $1,000.

Many of her contributors are teachers and retired teachers giving smaller amounts.

Miller has spent $19,700 on campaign signs, catering, events, and marketing.

Miller has also been the subject of a text sent to area Republicans, falsely claiming that she and her husband are under some kind of investigation. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia, and the State Attorney’s Office say that is false, with Judd calling it a “a vicious, ugly, political, campaign-induced lie.”

Dell Quary, 67, recently retired as the school district’s analyst for technology and ERate, overseeing grant applications for technology. She has served for years in the school system, first as a para-educator and then as the first Title I parent liaison. She became an academic advisor at the college level and a part-time professor at Polk State College, teaching computers and information systems. Then she took a job as an analyst for Polk County Public Schools.

Her slogan is “A Quality Education For A.L.L.” The A.L.L. stands for: Accountability. Listening. Learning. She is endorsed by Polk County Voters’ League, the Democratic Party of Polk County and Polk County Democratic Black Caucus.

Quary has rasied nearly $21,000, including a $1,000 donation to herself and an $1,111 in-kind donation. Her $1,000 donors include Dr. Alden and Gretchen Link Dudley of Roanoke, Va., Dr. E. L. and Rasheia Quary of Lakeland, and Nancy Bonney Crissman of Lakeland.

She has spent more than $10,000 on marketing and PayPal fees.

Jill Sessions, 57, said she will resign from her full-time job as director of solid waste for the City of Plant City, but will keep her part-time job as an adjunct, online college professor if she were to win a seat on the School Board.

Her campaign slogan is “School is in Sessions” and she has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Polk County and Winter Haven 9-12 Project. She says that she has “stated support from a variety of pastors, Republican leaders, patriot organizations, and mom groups.”

Some of her largest contributions came from George and Erica O’Neill of the Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, who each contributed $1,000 to Clark. County Citizens Defending Freedom Founder and President Steve Maxwell and Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli also contributed $1,000 each to Clark.

Session has spent nearly $16,400, including $7,500 on political consultant James Dunn, who has a felony fraud conviction in Texas after receiving a federal grant for $300,000 to provide vocational training to veterans and the disabled. Federal prosecutors said that training was not provided. Two companies he runs are currently under a judge’s orders to pay back more than $20,000 to a Houston church, which paid Dunn’s companies $13,000 to obtain grant money to expand its facility.

Both Miller and Quary answered LkldNow questions in half-hour phone interviews.

Sessions replied to an email, wanting to know what kinds of questions would be asked and if all the candidates were being interviewed. When told it was typical campaign questions and all the members were asked to participate, Sessions never responded again.

LISA MILLER

Why are you running for school board seat, or for re-election in your case?

I’m running to stay on the board, to be the voice for all students, to continue my work, to use my experience as a community leader and advocate, to make a difference for Polk County.

The governor appointed me to the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council, the FSDDC, or Developmental Disabilities Council, and that’s a state board of agencies and people that work to create legislation and educate involving people with disabilities. I sit on the operating board of Polk Vision. And the local Family Care Council.

What is the process of obtaining raises for all employees in a fair and equitable way?

So what happened this time, this past year with budgeting, is the governor sent money down for first-year teachers and we applied, we had to apply the money in that fashion, so it created compression. So now what we’re working with the superintendent to do, is through his zero-based budgeting to use dollars more efficiently, effectively. I mean, he cut, there was $700,000 within two months that he, that he found in contracts, and that those dollars go back to General Fund and those dollars can help with compression and also help support staff and bus drivers and everyone else. So we earmark money as it’s designed. We have to do better with budget and we have to make sure that we are intentional in the budgeting process so monies can be directed to veteran staff.

My mom worked in a company and trained kids out of college to make more money than her like this. This is seen in the private sector. We just have to, we have to acknowledge it and be intentional. And so we have to be either, where it’s providing training, so this is something else the superintendent is doing. We have to provide opportunities for teachers to make those additional dollars without leaving the classroom. He’s working on programs that would allow them to supplement their pay while staying in the classroom. And I think that’s a, that’s one creative way to do it. We have to do those things. And the biggest thing is create a culture where, where teachers feel valued, and they may be less likely to not be collaborative, they might be less likely to have those feelings of not wanting to work with peers and stuff if they feel valued in their position.

Can you explain how public schools are funded?

Well, that’s a big question. There’s multiple streams to funding public schools. And they change, they can change, like the (Public Education Capital Outlay) funds have changed. There’s multiple streams, most all dollars are attached to initiatives. We have federal money coming in for programming like Title One and (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) with (Exceptional Student Education) is matched at the state level, and the money comes to the district. We have, you know, the millage that is used to create funding, we have less of the PECO money and there was nothing to replace it. There’s no stream of funding. So there’s multiple, multiple streams of funding that can change over time and with legislation, which is why it’s important to be advocates for public education dollars. That’s a very basic explanation.

When was the last time you were in a public school? Which one for what purpose? And what was that experience like?

I love that question. The last time I was in a public school was probably like, dips in high school during the last school year where we were celebrating seniors. And what do you call their post-secondary options. So we had a ceremony where kids could say if they’re going into the military, if they’re going to a job, or if they’re going to college, and it was a welcoming morning program for parents and the community to come celebrate all kids at the end of the year, like their send off. That was probably the last time because school’s been out. I was just at a park with the Caldwell Elementary School principal, who was giving out popsicles in the park to help make a connection over the summer with families, which I have not seen that before and I was super impressed with that. I love visiting schools.

You graduated from Winter Haven?

Yeah.

(Her daughter Evie attends All Saints Academy and her son Michael went to public schools, including specialized schools for the profoundly disabled.)

Michael is in transition at 20 years old, using the empowerment scholarship.

What do you think you will do better or differently than the people running against you?

I think just my experience, the length of experience I’ve had in this community as an advocate and being on site at the schools, talking to teachers and parents. Just that background gives me an advantage over other people who haven’t, you know. It’s hard because Dell has worked for our district, at the district level, but I have another opponent who’s never been in any of our schools and so I don’t, you know, just to frame the length of time I’ve been dedicated to students in Polk County gives me an advantage to understanding the needs of families and staff.

Please name three things you’ve accomplished in the last four years for Polk County Public Schools.

I hired a very competent superintendent.

I worked with (Polk County Sheriff) Grady Judd to develop an elopement (leaving campus) plan, so when kids with disabilities walk off campus or walk out of a classroom, every school has a standard practice, kind of like a lockdown, but it’s specifically for elopement. Meaning we’ve had kids leave campus, walk off campus, have disabilities that can’t talk. An elopement plan locks people down, it sends certain people to go to the bodies of water near the school. It’s another safety measure that I went to Grady and said I’m very concerned about this because Hillsborough County has had kids drown. One little girl walked out of her gym, climbed a fence, went to a pond and drowned, and I was like I don’t want that to happen in Polk and he didn’t either. So I felt like that was a great accomplishment. It was funny because he wasn’t familiar with the word elopement. He uses wander because Alzheimer’s patients wander and he thought elopement was when you get married and I said, ‘Well, it could be, but in the autism community and in the police community we use elopement.’ So I was proud that he worked with me and he helped me get it done. I got the elopement plan passed for the district.

I called for an efficiency audit, not a regular audit, but an actual audit of our departments and how effective the dollars are being used. And Heid is the one that’s implementing that. But that was a goal (of mine) from the very beginning.

We survived a pandemic, a worldwide, never-been-seen before. Moving our kids to one-on-one devices and trying to make sure Wi-Fi, and make sure the services are equitable for students who don’t have access. We’ve expanded who has access by different programming, you know, whether we’re sending them home hotspots, or we’re putting Wi Fi on buses and sending them out into the community.

All of those things I think I’m pretty proud of.

What is your opinion of Mr. Heid’s handling of the 16 books some say are pornographic or age inappropriate.

I would have chosen to follow the policy that we already had in place, but I was impressed that he went beyond required review procedures to make sure that the community was involved in the listening, you know, in decision making. So I am pleased. I think he went above and beyond what the compliance would be for that subject. And he’s also made the statement that we’ll return back to the policy that was already written for further reviews.

Please define critical race theory.

Critical Race Theory is high-level college coursework, dealing with racial justice that’s not taught in Polk County K-12 education. I don’t know a college locally that teaches it. No one has ever shared with me where it’s taught. Somebody tell me, anybody. I think law schools.

Is it an issue for Polk County Public Schools?

I do not believe it’s an issue. The governor has made, you know, a ruling and we cover Florida standards. We follow governor’s mandates. We’ve not ever been in default. We’ve never been named as a district who’s defied a mandate from the governor.

That leads me to the next question. Can you explain what the state mandates are in teaching students about slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, and the Civil Rights movement?

It’s so contentious and divisive … The governor doesn’t, he doesn’t like subject matter taught that is considered divisive … in historical context. Teachers are required to teach the Florida standards that come from the Department of Education. The governor’s input is he wanted those standards to be taught without outside influence that he considered, that people consider, divisive. Our Polk County teachers are dedicated to teaching and they’re monitored. You have multiple people coming through your classroom — more than, I’m sure, they’re comfortable with as far as just disruption — for monitoring to make sure things are on the wall like they’re supposed to be, to make sure you’re teaching at the right time, teaching the right standards. We monitor what’s going on in the classrooms and I have not had anyone call me concerned with those practices. That may be happening in other areas of the state. If you see something say something.

Can you name one Polk County Public Schools teacher who is indoctrinating students and into what?

I have never had a parent or student call me to tell me they felt they were being indoctrinated into any religion. There’s been no, we try to be respectful of, we are respectful of everyone’s religious beliefs or personal beliefs, families, the very diverse community that we have, it’s our responsibility to be respectful to everyone. And I have not experienced (indoctrination) in Polk County. I have not had anyone complain to me that we’ve been different or indifferent to them.

Is there anything that you want to add to that? Any other statement you want to make?

Polk County is made up of very diverse… There’s a lot of great things happening here. I just think that we have a lot of people dedicated to kids. And this board is made up of people of, look, I was a parent advocate before I got on the board, for ESE advocacy. I guess we were ahead of the curve. You have people advocating for students and families on this board now who have a vested interest in the outcome. And I’m proud of that. I’m proud that that’s how, what brought me to the School Board. It was parents and it was families and teachers and staff that shared, that needed a voice. And so sometimes I think that it gets left out that you know there’s some establishment that we’re not connected. I think the board now is more involved than any board that’s ever been, of any members that have ever been on the Polk County School Board.

DELL QUARY

Why are you running for a School Board seat?

I’m running for the School Board seat District 7 to provide a quality education for all students. Whether they are college, military bound, trade school bound or whether they are looking for, you know, looking for a trade or certification to enter into the workforce. When I say all students that includes our (Exceptional Student Education) students, and there’s a population you know, it looks good on the surface, but there’s a population of students that are not moving. There’s been a consistent gap. And those are an underrepresented population. If we continue to do things as we’ve always done them, we get the same results. So I’m working to provide a quality education for all students. All students deserve a quality education experience.

What is the process of obtaining raises for all employees in a fair and equitable way?

Well, employee raises — and I should, I should say, teacher raises — that’s something that’s done at the state level. And, as a local policy maker, I will collaborate or work with the state policy makers … to ensure that employees receive an equitable salary, a competitive salary.

Can you explain how public schools are funded?

Public schools are funded by way of the Legislature. We have faced a tax, there’s the monies that come down from the federal level and then there are taxes that we can levy to support the federal dollars.

When was the last time you were in a public school? Which one?

Padgett Elementary — it was the month of May, the latter part of May. And I was there for a community meeting. May 2022.

After that, I was at my grandchildren’s graduations award ceremony, Lincoln Academy, with their end-of-the-school-year program. And also Lawton Chiles. I was there for the school awards ceremony.

The meeting in May at Padgett, it was very important for me. It was a planning meeting to gather community input. The award ceremonies were absolutely rewarding to see the students being rewarded for an academic achievement.

Did you attend public school here in Polk County?

The third grade at Lincoln. It was Lincoln Elementary, prior to moving north. I was there for a short, for one year, my third grade year.

And did your children go to school here?

Yes. Both in the District 7. We live in District 7. They both graduated from Lake Gibson High School.

What do you think you’ll do better or differently than the person currently in office?

I will demonstrate accountability. And I will make data-driven decisions. I will be an active listener and I will demonstrate learning.

Well, let me elaborate on accountability — I’ll work to improve the educational experience for all students. I’ll be responsible for my decisions on the board. And that’s elaborating on accountability.

Listening. I’m dedicated to listening to all stakeholders. I’ll take their advice into consideration when making decisions. And I do believe that the School Board works better when everyone feels they are, their voices are heard and I believe we can reach a consensus and move forward actively listening, demonstrating active listening.

Learning — invest in the learning environment as a policy maker. Of course you know, I can’t do this on my own. I can support policy that contributes to the investment in the learning environment and providing educators with the resources they need to be successful and to ensure students’ academic achievement.

What are three things that you accomplished in the last couple of years for Polk County Public Schools?

There was Esports — I sent that out several times and Jonathan Newman, within our (IT) department, collaborated with … P.E. So they deciced they would go after that now we have Esports. I did introduce that pot of money.

I introduced funding for the $28 million grant that was administrated by ERate that our assistant superintendent for technology (requested). She wrote that grant. She sent me an email saying, ‘Dell, I have everything I need now.’ I introduced that to the district. If I remember correctly, it was a part of American Rescue Plan, but that money will provide the $28 million that will support the one-to-one (electronics to students) initiative that will be implemented this term. (All students will receive an electronic device this year)

I provided professional development on how to enhance education through technology. I did professional development, enhancing technology or how to integrate technology into the classroom or curriculum by way of grants.

And then though this past year, prior to my retirement, in computer science certification I worked with that to increase computer science certification for teachers.

What is your opinion of Mr. Hyde’s handling of the 16 books that some say are pornographic or age inappropriate?

I think Mr. Heid did an excellent job navigating through you know, getting community, bringing — that was an example of actively listening. I think he handled it well. I can tell you, as a School Board member, I will support the superintendent. I will honor my oath. And I think he handled it well.

Please define critical race theory.

Well, we’d be here all night if I had to define it, but I can tell you that it’s a post-secondary (college) curriculum. Various individuals have their own connotation of it. But the critical race theory that I’m familiar with is a post-secondary curriculum. We don’t have it in the K-12. It doesn’t exist.

That’s was my next question. Is it an issue for Polk County Public Schools?

No. It does not exist.

So I’m guessing you cannot name a teacher here in Polk County Public Schools who teaches it?

It doesn’t exist.

Can you explain what the state, the Sunshine State standards are for teachers to teach students about slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws and the Civil Rights movement?

Well, they have to teach the standards now. When you look at the standards for Black history … the mandate comes down from Florida DOE, you know, naturally it’s going to be disseminated and they’ve got to address it the best they can. To the best of my knowledge. I’m going to honor my oath.

Can you name one Polk County Public Schools teacher who is indoctrinating students and into what?

No, no, I can tell you that before you ask. Absolutely none. All I’ve ever seen and observed and experienced in my short time in the classroom as a para-educator and looking down and visiting schools, in and out of schools, I can tell you that students are encouraged to, you know, critical thinking skills, analytical skills, they are not being indoctrinated. So that’s just a distraction. Absolutely none.

Is there anything that you would like to add about yourself or anything, any other statement you’d like to make?

I live in District 7. I have over two decades of district-level experience. I understand policy and procedures, programs and plans, as well as the organizational relationship with numerous departments within the Polk County Public Schools system. After fulfilling my career successfully, I’m ready to represent our educational communities on the board. I’m uniquely qualified as a parent, as I’m an honorary life PTA member and uniquely qualified as a school volunteer. I volunteered on numerous committees. Even at the state level, I served on the Gifted Plan B Advisory Council at the state level. I’ve worked in the community here on the Citizens for a Quality Education, along with (former School Board member) Hunt Berryman and Larry Hardaway and a few others. We, as a group, acquired funding to get the appointed superintendent on the ballot. And of course it did make it and it was voted on and approved. I also worked on your school task force and this many as a volunteer school volunteer many committees at the district level school level. And also I am also uniquely qualified as an educator. My district-level experience — all three of those experiences: a parent, school volunteer, and an educator and a community volunteer to add to it — will enhance my experience on the board. It will help me to move forward quickly without any hesitation, collaborating and working with board members, community, state policymakers, and our superintendent to ensure that we, as a board support the organization, the direction of the superintendent.

JILL SESSIONS

Most of the questions that Sessions responded to in a questionnaire and forum did not align to LkldNow’s questions. In those cases, the question the candidate responded to is included in italics.

Why are you running for a School Board seat?

To improve the academic performance of Polk County schools, to increase board accountability to parents and community, and to expose and remove non-academic/indoctrination curriculum. I’m a bold, Christian conservative; my college education and professional experience align well with the improvements needed in PC schools; I’m a proven transformational leader.

CCDF Questionnaire: Do you have a background in business?

I progressed through the ranks of Tampa Electric Co. over 28 years from receptionist to senior regulatory analyst. I worked in management for two local governments for 11+ years in leadership roles. I have experience working in union environments. I have lead disaster recovery efforts for several hurricanes. (Currently) Director of Solid Waste for the City of Plant City.

CCDF Questionnaire: Do you have a background in education? If yes, please elaborate.

Yes. I have taught college economics for 7+ years — on ground and online .. I will keep my part-time job as an adjunct, online college professor. My schedule for this is highly flexible and minimal time commitment.

CCDF Forum:

I’m the mother of three. My children are all in their mid-30s. I have a long-term plan of being a homeschool grandma … Since I don’t have grandkids I started thinking maybe I need to get involved and fix the system. There are some serious issues in Polk County and schools across the nation. So I have a lot of experience working for government, work in public sector, private sector, non-union educators as well. So I decided to take my skills and abilities to try to fix the system.

(One of) the four main things that I think needs to be fixed in Polk County are the academic performance, we’re in the bottom 20 of 67 counties in the state, and then we can do better than that.

What is the process of obtaining raises for all employees in a fair and equitable way?

CCDF Forum: (I would) improve the compensation packages for teachers and support staff. We have a very large vacancy rate there, which puts a lot of stress on the teachers and staff that are in the school system and impacts the quality of education for the students.

I did see a table recently that shows how pay scale works. People come in and they start at $47,000 and for several years, they just stay flat. Most places that I’ve worked, they get at least cost of living increase every year. The cost of living, as we all know, is growing rapidly and they should be adjusted every year for that. You know where I work now if the bottom level pay goes up, everybody’s pay scale goes up. Now the state level is not going to dictate that, but on a local level. Lobbying pressures are supposed to be negotiated for teacher pay beyond the basic starting level and the minimum wage. Maybe we need to pressure, but we can definitely take a look at that. There’s a big disparity in the top level, district executives, and then the teachers and the support staff, people that matter most of the kids. So it’s definitely something that needs some professional analysis probably by compensation experts.

CCDF Forum: Would you be for a half-cent sales tax to help increase teacher pay?

I’m not a fan of raising taxes, because most of the times the amount that actually ends up where you intended for it to go is miniscule by the time it gets there. So I’d rather … better ways of doing it – re-appropriating funds, performance based budgeting for teachers … budgeting where you align the budget with the values and mission of the school or the mission and vision of the school and look at what’s not aligned with those values and vision and free up money to use for bonuses for teachers who are the top performers, who are the ones who have been on that scale for some time. And again, I don’t think tax increases for that is the best way to do that because, like a lottery system that puts money in there, money that was not coming in before the lottery … So I don’t think it’s a good idea.

Can you explain how public schools are funded?

CCDF Forum: … Fiscal responsibility. I have a very strong background in very large budgets. I was a budget variance analyst for (Tampa Electric Company) and that budget was well over $3 billion. The budget in Polk Counry is 2.2 billion. So it’s comparable.

When was the last time you were in a public school, which one, for what purpose, and what was that experience like?

Sessions did not answer this question

Did you attend public school? Did your children? Your grandchildren?

Sessions did not answer this question

What do you think you will do better or differently than the person currently in office?

CCDF Questionnare: What goals do you plan to accomplish in the first 100 days?

Learn the duties and responsibilities of a School Board member. Meet personally the key players at the schools in my district. Identify the top issues before the board for review and approval (upcoming agenda items). Set up meetings with various school committees to prepare an analysis.

Please name three things you’ve accomplished in the last four years for PCPS.

Sessions did not answer this question

What is your opinion of Mr. Heid’s handling of the 16 books some say are pornographic or age-inappropriate?

CCDF Questionnaire: What measure do you believe should be used to determine what library books are allowed in public school libraries and classrooms?

Compliance with obscenity laws and laws pertaining to minors. Books should contain a parental advisory system. There should be a review committee before books go in the library or classroom. Textbooks, by Florida law, are already supposed to be reviewed by a committee of parents, teachers, and citizens. These committees are not always a representative cross section of the community.

Please define Critical Race Theory Is it an issue for Polk County Public Schools? Why or Why not? Name a teacher who teaches it.

CCDF Questionnaire: Florida law bans teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT). What will you do to uphold this law?

Oppose any curriculum that includes it. I want teachers and parents to become educated on how to recognize this subliminal, divisive teaching. Educators who violate the law should be disciplined by the school system.

CCDF Questionnaire: Do you agree with the statement that “America is inherently racist”? Why or why not?

I disagree with the statement. Discrimination is displayed by nearly all people at some level, not just skin tone. This is human nature, but not a systemic problem against any race. America is the land of equal opportunity for those who strive for success legally and ethically. Those who try to separate people into groups based on skin color do so to be divisive.

Can you explain what the state mandates are to teach students about slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow Laws, and the Civil Rights movement?

CCDF Questionnaire: What role does a school board member have in upholding the Constitution as it relates to School Board policy?

School Board members are responsible to ensure that all actions they take uphold the U.S. Constitution. For example, Florida statute says Constitution Day is to be observed in schools, but it is not consistently done. If policies violate the Constitution, the Board is responsible to fix these.

Can you name one Polk County Public Schools teacher who is indoctrinating students? And into what?

CCDF Questionnaire: Are you for or against mask and vaccine mandates? Please explain your position.

I am against mandates that violate the U.S. Constitution. This includes masks and vaccines.

CCDF Questionnaire: What responsibility do you feel parents/guardians have in the education of their children?

Parents should have a primary role in determining the best education system for their kids. They should have 100% access to seeing all curriculum (transparency). Some parents are guilty of neglecting this role. Schools are guilty of hiding material.

CCDF Questionnaire: What responsibility do you feel public schools should have in the education of students?

Public schools are given full responsibility for providing quality education that includes the input of parents and complies with state laws. The inability of a large numbers of students to perform at grade level in Polk County schools is a failure of the system.

CCDF Forum: Improve workforce readiness, you know, not everybody’s college bound. So we have some really good vocational technical schools in Polk County, but they’re not widely available. So I want to expand that across the county, different regions, based on the demographics in the area and start making school more interesting for students so that we can the truancy right, and improve motivation when kids are at school.

Editors note: Because she did not respond to LkldNow’s interview request, we could not ask Sessions if she’s aware that Polk County Public Schools has the second highest number of National Career Academy Coalition-accredited academies in the United States – at least one at nearly every high school in the county. They include training for everything from culinary arts to military, and medical and fire fields to future business owners. As of 2019, 13 PCPS Career Academies have been recognized as Model Career Academies and 10 have been recognized as Certified Career Academies.

Kimberly C. Moore is an award-winning reporter and a Lakeland native. She can be reached at [email protected] or 863-272-9250.