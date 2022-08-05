School Board Candidates Air Views at Kiwanis Forum

Candidates for two seats on the Polk County School Board participated in a forum today at a meeting of the Lakeland Kiwanis Club. Keep scrolling for a video of the full event. Lakeland Kiwanis hosts a forum for the other two School Board races next Friday at noon, and LkldNow plans to stream that one on our Facebook page, as well.

In the video, the candidates at the table on the left are running for the open District 6 seat: Justin Sharpless, left, and Sara Jones.

The candidates at the table on the right are running for the District 7 seat. They are, from left: incumbent Lisa Miller, Dell Quary and Jill Sessions.

Moderator was Mike McGee.

LkldNow will live stream a second Kiwanis forum for school board candidates next week featuring the candidates for Districts 3 and 5.





School Board races are nonpartisan. They will be on the Aug. 23 ballot and all registered voters in Polk County can participate regardless of party registration.