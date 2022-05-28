Eleanor Roberta Rubin, 84, passed away peacefully at home, May 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Rubin, a native of Brooklyn, NY, married her childhood sweetheart, Gerald Jesse Rubin, Aug. 3, 1958. They remained married for the next 53 years until Gerald Rubin’s death in 2011.

As a young woman, Rubin exhibited grace, elegance, and glamour. In her later years, the most frequently used description was, “So cute.”

Before starting a family, Rubin taught Spanish at Sam Barthe School, an all-boys private school that existed for more than 40 years, in New Orleans. The school was well known for being an elite educational facility, consistently producing far more National Merit Scholarship finalists than any other school in the city. After her two children were born, Rubin became a full-time mother.

After her children were grown, she volunteered as a docent at the Polk Museum of Art. She also worked at Maas Brothers preparing tasty treats for customers utilizing various kitchen gadgets sold at Maas Brothers.

Her hobbies included oil painting, sewing, playing bridge, attending theatre, and traveling. She learned to enjoy bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music. She attended a Dailey and Vincent concert in Lakeland as well as the Lake Alfred Bluegrass Bash twice. Rubin was also a foodie who enjoyed a variety of foods and drinks. Her favorite drink was a margarita.

One of her fondest memories from recent years was a cruise to Bermuda where she swam with dolphins.

During the last 10 years of her life, Rubin improved her health by adopting a mostly plant based lifestyle. She visited the Lakeland Family YMCA at least three days a week for 30-minute walks on the treadmill and to use the weight machines in the gym.





She will be greatly missed by her children, Alan Jay Rubin of Marietta, GA and Sheryl Lyn Rubin of Lakeland, FL.

A Celebration of Life gathering is scheduled for 2-3 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.