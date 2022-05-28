Timothy John Kiel, 72

Timothy John Kiel passed away on May 19th, 2022 in Lakeland, FL at the age of 72.

He was the son of the late Richard and Gertrude Kiel. He was born in Chicago, IL on September 24, 1949. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Pamela (nee Anderlick), and his children; Theresa Kiel, Christine (Paul) Spang, and Laura (Craig) Bauer; and four grandchildren; Brooke, Jax, Libby, and Farrah. He was also loved by many including his brothers; Richard (Mary) Kiel and James Kiel, brothers-in-law Michael (Kathy) Anderlick, John Anderlick, Robert (Jackie) Anderlick, and sister-in-law Nancy (John) Satkowski, as well as many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Tim was the middle son of three boys, who are still life-long friends. He attended Carl Schurz high school where he met the love of his life, Pamela Anderlick, his senior year. He graduated in 1967, married Pam in 1969, and was then drafted into the Army in 1970 and served during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he began his 25-year career as a commercial offset union printer. As a result of a near-fatal car accident, in which he was disabled, he retired early. It was then that his wife, Pamela, became what he called “his best nurse ever.” He was the proud father of three beautiful daughters that he cherished with his whole heart. He loved his girls and constantly worried about them. His all too often check-in calls were short, but gave him peace to know that all was ok with his girls. He attended many cheerleading, piano, and band concerts and always had front row seats in his wheelchair. He loved to tell his favorite secret, always convincing you it was serious, but then would do a simple “I love you” whisper. Tim loved his music(and liked it loud), was the king of nicknames and corny dad jokes, and was famous for his made-up songs. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. In his younger years, Tim loved to play card games which was a norm at family parties. He was an Old Western movie buff. He provided a beautiful, loving home and wonderful childhood for his girls in Twin Lakes where he stayed (despite his long commute) to be close to his brothers, parents, and other family. He had strong work ethic and never complained about his commute or working hard at his job. He cherished his two-week annual vacations, especially those in the Kiel 5 mini-van. He loved his cold glass of Coca-Cola (with lots of ice) and the popcorn made with his “secret” ingredient. In 2005, he moved to the warmth of Florida where he enjoyed sitting outside every morning with a cup of coffee and Pam by his side.

He loved his family dearly and missed his parents that preceded him in death. We love knowing that he is back home with his mother and father.

A private family service will be held on Monday, May 23rd at the Gentry Morrison Funeral Home in Lakeland, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.