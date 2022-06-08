Schools/ Social Services

Program Offers Free Summer Meals for Any Child at 33 Lakeland Sites

breakspot sites

Polk County’s school system is participating in a statewide Summer Breakspot program to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children up to 18 years old. Nearly three dozen schools, businesses, and city recreation centers are taking part in the program in Lakeland, with more than 70 schools participating throughout Polk County.

The program began Monday and runs all summer. No application is necessary.

Polk County Public Schools officials said that, due to a change in government requirements, PCPS is not able to provide to-go meals. Food must be consumed on site.

Locations participating in Lakeland are:

Academy Prep Center of Lakeland
1021 LAKELAND HILLS BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 4672
863-940-8900

AGT Athletics Academy
2235 Commerce Point Dr Suite 170
LAKELAND, FL 33801
863-608-5213

Carl G Schowe Unit
920 LOWRY AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 7542
863-665-3864

Carlton Palmore Elementary School
3725 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 0216
863-648-3512

Crystal Lake Middle School
2410 N CRYSTAL LAKE DR
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 6238 
863-499-2978

Crystal Lake Elementary School
700 GALVIN DR
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 6216
863-499-2966

Crystal’s World of Dance
801 N MASSACHUSETTS AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 1747
863-409-9952

Dixieland Elementary School
416 ARIANA ST
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 2166
863-499-2933

Explorations V
109 N KENTUCKY AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5057
863-687-3869

First United Methodist Church
72 LAKE MORTON DR
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5345
813-686-0855

Fontaine Gills Family YMCA
2125 SLEEPY HILL RD
LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3566
863-513-0063

Girls Inc-Lakeland Jenkins Building
1220 W HIGHLAND ST
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4286
863-682-3002 ext. 222

Hadley’s Early Education, LLC
1020 N KENTUCKY AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 4629
863-688-0952

Highland City Elementary School
5355 9th St SE
Highland City, FL 33846
863-648-3006

IEP of Lakeland
3151 HARDIN COMBEE RD
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 3019
863-877-8130

Inglesia De Dios Pentecostal Mi
3405 N FLORIDA AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 1912
 407-276-7469

James J Musso Unit
950 PINEWOOD AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4284
863-683-3371

John L. Sanders Unit 1
1525 Martin Luther King Jr.Ave
Lakeland, FL 33805
863-614-5078

Journey to Excellence Inc
1315 W 14TH ST
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 3412
863-688-9585

Kathleen Sr. High School
1100 RED DEVIL WAY
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 3550
863-499-2655

Keeping It Real FBCH
1015 SIKES BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4499
863-660-5744

Lake Mirror Complex
121 S LAKE AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5150
863-834-3253

No Limits Summer Camp
4416 E ROAD 540A
LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3978
863-205-6176

R Bruce Wagner Elementary School
5500 YATES RD
LAKELAND, FL 33811 – 1923
863-701-1454

Simpson Park Community Center
1725 MARTIN L KING JR AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 3103
863-834-2577

Scott Lake Elementary School
1140 E COUNTY ROAD 540A
LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3734
863-701-1076

Sleepy Hill Middle School
2215 SLEEPY HILL RD
LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3550
 863-815-6577

Sleepy Hill Elementary School
2285 SLEEPY HILL RD
LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3550
863-815-6768

Smart Start Youth & Family Services, Inc. @ Highlands Grove
4510 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS RD
LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3121
863-657-8352

Smart Start Youth & Family @ Sikes Elementary
2727 SHEPHERD RD
LAKELAND, FL 33811 – 2171
863-648-3526

Southwest Middle School
2815 EDEN PKWY
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 3737
863-499-2847

Tenoroc High School
4905 SADDLE CREEK RD
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 9621
863-668-4670

YMCA – Lakeland Family
3620 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 4963
863-393-6944

To find the site closest to you, go to https://www.summerbreakspot.org/

