Program Offers Free Summer Meals for Any Child at 33 Lakeland Sites

Polk County’s school system is participating in a statewide Summer Breakspot program to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children up to 18 years old. Nearly three dozen schools, businesses, and city recreation centers are taking part in the program in Lakeland, with more than 70 schools participating throughout Polk County.

The program began Monday and runs all summer. No application is necessary.

Polk County Public Schools officials said that, due to a change in government requirements, PCPS is not able to provide to-go meals. Food must be consumed on site.

Locations participating in Lakeland are:

Academy Prep Center of Lakeland

1021 LAKELAND HILLS BLVD

LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 4672

863-940-8900





AGT Athletics Academy

2235 Commerce Point Dr Suite 170

LAKELAND, FL 33801

863-608-5213

Carl G Schowe Unit

920 LOWRY AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 7542

863-665-3864

Carlton Palmore Elementary School

3725 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS BLVD

LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 0216

863-648-3512

Crystal Lake Middle School

2410 N CRYSTAL LAKE DR

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 6238

863-499-2978

Crystal Lake Elementary School

700 GALVIN DR

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 6216

863-499-2966

Crystal’s World of Dance

801 N MASSACHUSETTS AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 1747

863-409-9952

Dixieland Elementary School

416 ARIANA ST

LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 2166

863-499-2933

Explorations V

109 N KENTUCKY AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5057

863-687-3869

First United Methodist Church

72 LAKE MORTON DR

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5345

813-686-0855

Fontaine Gills Family YMCA

2125 SLEEPY HILL RD

LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3566

863-513-0063

Girls Inc-Lakeland Jenkins Building

1220 W HIGHLAND ST

LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4286

863-682-3002 ext. 222

Hadley’s Early Education, LLC

1020 N KENTUCKY AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 4629

863-688-0952

Highland City Elementary School

5355 9th St SE

Highland City, FL 33846

863-648-3006

IEP of Lakeland

3151 HARDIN COMBEE RD

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 3019

863-877-8130

Inglesia De Dios Pentecostal Mi

3405 N FLORIDA AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 1912

407-276-7469

James J Musso Unit

950 PINEWOOD AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4284

863-683-3371

John L. Sanders Unit 1

1525 Martin Luther King Jr.Ave

Lakeland, FL 33805

863-614-5078

Journey to Excellence Inc

1315 W 14TH ST

LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 3412

863-688-9585

Kathleen Sr. High School

1100 RED DEVIL WAY

LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 3550

863-499-2655

Keeping It Real FBCH

1015 SIKES BLVD

LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4499

863-660-5744

Lake Mirror Complex

121 S LAKE AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5150

863-834-3253

No Limits Summer Camp

4416 E ROAD 540A

LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3978

863-205-6176

R Bruce Wagner Elementary School

5500 YATES RD

LAKELAND, FL 33811 – 1923

863-701-1454

Simpson Park Community Center

1725 MARTIN L KING JR AVE

LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 3103

863-834-2577

Scott Lake Elementary School

1140 E COUNTY ROAD 540A

LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3734

863-701-1076

Sleepy Hill Middle School

2215 SLEEPY HILL RD

LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3550

863-815-6577

Sleepy Hill Elementary School

2285 SLEEPY HILL RD

LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3550

863-815-6768

Smart Start Youth & Family Services, Inc. @ Highlands Grove

4510 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS RD

LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3121

863-657-8352

Smart Start Youth & Family @ Sikes Elementary

2727 SHEPHERD RD

LAKELAND, FL 33811 – 2171

863-648-3526

Southwest Middle School

2815 EDEN PKWY

LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 3737

863-499-2847

Tenoroc High School

4905 SADDLE CREEK RD

LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 9621

863-668-4670

YMCA – Lakeland Family

3620 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS BLVD

LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 4963

863-393-6944

To find the site closest to you, go to https://www.summerbreakspot.org/