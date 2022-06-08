Program Offers Free Summer Meals for Any Child at 33 Lakeland Sites
Polk County’s school system is participating in a statewide Summer Breakspot program to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children up to 18 years old. Nearly three dozen schools, businesses, and city recreation centers are taking part in the program in Lakeland, with more than 70 schools participating throughout Polk County.
The program began Monday and runs all summer. No application is necessary.
Polk County Public Schools officials said that, due to a change in government requirements, PCPS is not able to provide to-go meals. Food must be consumed on site.
Locations participating in Lakeland are:
Academy Prep Center of Lakeland
1021 LAKELAND HILLS BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 4672
863-940-8900
AGT Athletics Academy
2235 Commerce Point Dr Suite 170
LAKELAND, FL 33801
863-608-5213
Carl G Schowe Unit
920 LOWRY AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 7542
863-665-3864
Carlton Palmore Elementary School
3725 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 0216
863-648-3512
Crystal Lake Middle School
2410 N CRYSTAL LAKE DR
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 6238
863-499-2978
Crystal Lake Elementary School
700 GALVIN DR
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 6216
863-499-2966
Crystal’s World of Dance
801 N MASSACHUSETTS AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 1747
863-409-9952
Dixieland Elementary School
416 ARIANA ST
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 2166
863-499-2933
Explorations V
109 N KENTUCKY AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5057
863-687-3869
First United Methodist Church
72 LAKE MORTON DR
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5345
813-686-0855
Fontaine Gills Family YMCA
2125 SLEEPY HILL RD
LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3566
863-513-0063
Girls Inc-Lakeland Jenkins Building
1220 W HIGHLAND ST
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4286
863-682-3002 ext. 222
Hadley’s Early Education, LLC
1020 N KENTUCKY AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 4629
863-688-0952
Highland City Elementary School
5355 9th St SE
Highland City, FL 33846
863-648-3006
IEP of Lakeland
3151 HARDIN COMBEE RD
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 3019
863-877-8130
Inglesia De Dios Pentecostal Mi
3405 N FLORIDA AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 1912
407-276-7469
James J Musso Unit
950 PINEWOOD AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4284
863-683-3371
John L. Sanders Unit 1
1525 Martin Luther King Jr.Ave
Lakeland, FL 33805
863-614-5078
Journey to Excellence Inc
1315 W 14TH ST
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 3412
863-688-9585
Kathleen Sr. High School
1100 RED DEVIL WAY
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 3550
863-499-2655
Keeping It Real FBCH
1015 SIKES BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33815 – 4499
863-660-5744
Lake Mirror Complex
121 S LAKE AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 5150
863-834-3253
No Limits Summer Camp
4416 E ROAD 540A
LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3978
863-205-6176
R Bruce Wagner Elementary School
5500 YATES RD
LAKELAND, FL 33811 – 1923
863-701-1454
Simpson Park Community Center
1725 MARTIN L KING JR AVE
LAKELAND, FL 33805 – 3103
863-834-2577
Scott Lake Elementary School
1140 E COUNTY ROAD 540A
LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3734
863-701-1076
Sleepy Hill Middle School
2215 SLEEPY HILL RD
LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3550
863-815-6577
Sleepy Hill Elementary School
2285 SLEEPY HILL RD
LAKELAND, FL 33810 – 3550
863-815-6768
Smart Start Youth & Family Services, Inc. @ Highlands Grove
4510 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS RD
LAKELAND, FL 33813 – 3121
863-657-8352
Smart Start Youth & Family @ Sikes Elementary
2727 SHEPHERD RD
LAKELAND, FL 33811 – 2171
863-648-3526
Southwest Middle School
2815 EDEN PKWY
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 3737
863-499-2847
Tenoroc High School
4905 SADDLE CREEK RD
LAKELAND, FL 33801 – 9621
863-668-4670
YMCA – Lakeland Family
3620 CLEVELAND HEIGHTS BLVD
LAKELAND, FL 33803 – 4963
863-393-6944
To find the site closest to you, go to https://www.summerbreakspot.org/