Jackie “Jack” Charles Bartram, 84

Jackie Charles Bartram passed away on May 23rd, 2022.

Better known as Jack Bartram, to say Jack touched the lives of many would be an understatement. Jack was exceptionally proud to serve the Lord as the pastor at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Highland City. He was known for his forgiving spirit and willingness to help those who were lost the most without a second thought. Born in Kentucky, he went on to make quite the life for himself in West Virginia when he’d married the love of his life, Bonnie. There he would become a proud grocery store owner serving his community thus catapulting his family into a good life. Family meant so much to Jack and he truly made sure all were taken care of. Jack followed his wife Bonnie, daughter Jill, and her son Bart down to Lakeland, Florida as they had set out on their own path. Setting down an anchor for the family, Jack and Bonnie purchased a home in South Lakeland that still serves the family today.

Jack lived in the South Lakeland/Highland City community for over 30 plus years of which he took on many different challenges and opportunities. From opening a mechanic shop with his son, The Quality Consignment Shop of Highland City with wife and daughter, to even serving as a deacon in the church, Jack was always involved in the South Lakeland/Highland City area. He was surrounded by love ones that had moved in and out of the area over the years and remained a rock for his family throughout. From grandchildren, to even great grandchildren, Jack had an open mind, heart, as well as an open pocket book for those in need or even just down on their luck. Jack really showed his open mind when he accepted the calling to become the pastor of the church he had called home for so long. His family saw him shift gears and truly become the best version of Jack Bartram they’d ever known. He went on to pastor helping save souls and sharing the message any possible time he could.

He was a man with appreciation for a nice Lincoln, a sharp pair of dress shoes, and a knack for a snazzy tie. Jack can be seen in the thoughts of all who knew him dressed sharply as the preacher man he was. Although Jack’s body did grow old at the end of 84 blessed years, his fingers pressed on flipping through his tattered and well studied Bible. He never stopped looking for the perfect verse to inspire family, friend, or even a stranger with next. He left a footprint on a community, with friends, and family through the word of Jesus Christ.

