Tomkow Will Face a GOP Primary Opponent

State Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City has picked up an opponent in the Republican primary for District 51, which includes portions of Lakeland north of Old Polk City Road. Bill Olsen of Davenport had earlier planned for a rematch against Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, whom he lost to 44% to 56% in 2020. However, he decided to shoot for the Florida House after eastern Polk was removed from U.S. House District 9 earlier this year, Florida Politics reports. | ALSO: The Ledger