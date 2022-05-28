Maria L. Monge, 86

Maria Monge went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 19th, 2022. We trust that our beautiful mother heard the Lord say “Well done my good and faithful servant” as she peacefully slipped into eternity to be with Jesus.

She was an incredible woman of God; a woman of faith, love and joy. She was born 86 years ago, in Carolina, Puerto Rico on February 28th, 1936 and was one of 11 children. She went on to marry Miguel Monge on January 16th, 1961. They moved to New York and raised their five children in the Bronx. They celebrated their 50th anniversary, just 2 months before Miguel went to be with the Lord in May of 2011. She persevered through much in her life and selflessly loved her family. She was a caring, dedicated, wise, fun-loving and nurturing wife and mother. She taught her children with her words and her actions and lived out her faith in such a way that it overflowed and as it says in Proverbs, her children truly rise up and call her “Blessed”.

She was a strong, hard-working woman who always put God first. She was a leader and teacher in the church for most of her life, first in New York, then Ohio and later in Florida. By God’s grace, she was able to impact the lives of countless brothers and sisters in Christ who lovingly knew her as “Hermana Monge. She loved well and was well loved. Her amazing laughter and giggle and twinkle in her sweet eyes will always be in our hearts and memories. She was the center of family celebrations and always brought fun and laughter to them. She loved God with great passion and loved worshipping, teaching, and learning. She also loved being with her family, sharing stories, playing games, traveling, eating out, cooking a great meal, watching a good movie, and listening to music. She also loved flowers and the great outdoors. She was an amazing and supportive grandma and was so proud of each of her grandchildren who range in age from 8 to 25. Her legacy of faith, love, laughter, and living a full life that honors God, is a gift and a blessing. All five of her children are each living a life of faith and service in ministry because of her. It was the greatest inheritance she could have ever left.

She will be greatly missed by her older sister, Tita, and her loving children, and their spouses, Wanda and Luis Torres, Mike and Elena Monge, Mary and Ruben Tavarez, Ruth and Modesto Talavera and Lissette and Nelson Telemaco and her precious grandchildren, Tiffany, Mariah, Nelson, Ruben, Eliana, Emilio and Karina. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.