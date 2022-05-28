Danielle Rene Boles, 46, passed away April 27, 2022.

Danielle was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on June 26, 1975. She worked as a personal trainer at Southside Barbell and Just Move gyms. Danielle was a devoted daughter, mother, sister and friend, and treasured the time she spent with her family. Her passions included exercise, eating right and healthy living.

Danielle is survived by her three children, son Gavin Boles, daughter Gwendolyn Boles, son Gunnar Boles, father Bruce Bodine Sr., beloved mother Mary Kay, preceded her in death 2016, brother Bruce (Amy) Bodine Jr., Aunts Valerie Bodine, Jill (Don) Maybee, Debbie Seelye and Uncles Mark (Caren) Bodine, Ronald (Helen) Navigato and William (Jan) Navigato.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, May 28th at 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes at Serenity Gardens 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.