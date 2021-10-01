Paul “P.J.” Vasconcellos, Jr, 48

Paul “P.J.” Vasconcellos, Jr. passed away on September 24, 2021, just shy of his 49th birthday.

P.J. was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on September 30, 1972 to parents Paul Sr. and Beatrice. He graduated from Bristol Agricultural High School in 1990, and Ohio Diesel Tech in 1992. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

P.J. is preceded in death by his mother Beatrice. He is survived by his wife Lisa; Sons Jameson Lawrence and Joshua Vasconcellos; Sister Heather Vasconcellos; Father Paul Sr., and many extended family members.

P.J. was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and a Memorial Mass will be held at the church on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.