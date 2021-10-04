Piedad Consuelo Alarcon, 82

Piedad Consuelo Alarcon, age 82, of Lakeland FL, passed away Thursday Sept. 30th 2021 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 20th 1938 in Chiclayo, Peru. She was the daughter of Cesar Delgado and Nora Salazar. Survivors include her 3 daughters, Sonia, Maria, Ana, her 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She has 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her 2 dear sons: Jorge Cesar, Emilio Alberto and her husband Jorge Alarcon.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 9th from 12 to 2 p.m., with 2 p.m. service at Gentry-Morrison at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.