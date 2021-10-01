Stephen Randy Sumner, 66

Stephen Randy Sumner, Age 66, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 10th, 1954 to Dick and Mae Sumner in Oxford Georgia. Upon moving with his family to Lakeland, Florida in April 1962, he later attend Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida graduating with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1990. He worked at both Honeywell and Lakeland Electric where he retired in 2018.

He spent most of his life traveling to South America, the middle East, and Asia where he met his wife Chantha Keo in 2009. Some of his favorite authors included Stephen King as well as James A. Michener, but his main source of entertainment was from his own imagination. He spent the majority of his free time building electronics and creating works of art from radios, to stain-glass paintings, to motorized bicycles.

He is survived by three children, Rachel May, Timothy Sumner and Izabella Sumner; sisters, Sharon Cox and Terri Brokaw; brother, Allen Sumner.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.