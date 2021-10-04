Priscilla Morris Albrecht, 86, went peacefully home to heaven on Saturday evening, October 2nd, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.

Born on July 5th, 1935, in Vero Beach, Priscilla lived there all of her life until she moved to Lakeland in 2014 to be cared for by her daughter. She worked many years at Lawyer’s Title and Indian River County Courthouse. She later owned Treasure Coast Consignmart and The Teddy Bear Cottage in Vero Beach.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of almost 56 years, Paul Albrecht, her parents, Elton L. and Julia Albritton Morris, brothers and their spouses: Gene Morris, Jimmy Morris, Grady (Thelma) Morris, AC Morris; sisters and their spouses: Louise (Bob) Brewster, Belle Finley(Leon), Velma (Bill) Faulkner, Vera (Roy) Barkwell, and sister-in-law, Jeanette Morris.

She is survived by her brother, Lasker Morris and sisters-in-laws, Ruth McCloud, Edwina Morris and Vera Morris, all of Vero Beach.

She is survived by daughter, Jacquelyn (Russ) in Lakeland, FL, and son, Michael (Lynda) in Vero Beach, FL. Endearingly known as “Nicky” to her siblings and grandchildren, she was proud of her 5 grandchildren: Jason Brett, Scott, Brandon, Kristin, and Dan and 5 great-grandchildren: Xavier, Riley, Sully, Fenix and Easton. She loved her many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

Cremation arrangements have been handled by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Southside in Lakeland. Private family memorials will be celebrated. Her family will be forever grateful for the tender love and care given by Good Shepherd Hospice in the final days of Pricilla’s life. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.