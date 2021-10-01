Olive Allene Barr Byrd,93, of Lakeland FL, loving mother and grandma, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of the late George and Ruby Barr. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years , Richard Byrd, brother, Jack Newsome and sisters, Myrtle Clemons and Georgianna Gibbs. She is survived by sons Jack (Annette) Byrd and Charles Byrd; grandsons, James Byrd and Benjamin Byrd and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Olive’s first job was as manager at Diana’s Clothing Store. During her time at Diana’s, she had the opportunity to travel throughout the country and was known to many for her dedication and she was given many awards. After her many years at Diana’s, she bought her own hair salon where she became known throughout the community. When her children were younger, she went to Florida Southern College where she received her teaching degree. After receiving her degree, she had the opportunity to work at Carlton Palmore Elementary, Lakeland Christian, The Gifted Center, Sikes Elementary and then Cleveland Court until she retired.

At the end of her life, she spent as much time as she could with her family. She especially loved times spent with her grandsons teaching them life lessons while planting things in the garden, bird watching, baking, sewing, building things with boxes and reading or listening to God’s word on the radio or television. The most important thing in her life was her love for the Lord. She used any opportunity she had to tell others about the Lord. She actively participated in her local church and she was a prayer warrior and mentor to those around her.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Scott Lake Baptist Church in Lakeland. Internment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.