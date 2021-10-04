Voter Guide: Fall 2021 Mayor and City Commission Election

Lakeland’s mayor and two of its city commissioners face challengers in this fall’s city elections. Read on to learn about the election, the candidates and the two charter issues on the ballot

The races: Registered voters who live in Lakeland city limits will vote in elections for mayor and two City Commission seats on Nov. 2. If a runoff election is needed, it will be held Dec. 7. City offices are non-partisan.

Voting:

Election Day: Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voter registration: Register online. Today (Monday, Oct. 4) is the last day to register in time to participate in this election.

Register online. Today (Monday, Oct. 4) is the last day to register in time to participate in this election. Who can vote: Registered voters who live within Lakeland city limits. While two races are for seats that represent specific quadrants of the city, any registered voter may participate in those elections.

Registered voters who live within Lakeland city limits. While two races are for seats that represent specific quadrants of the city, any registered voter may participate in those elections. Sample ballot: Here

Here Where to vote: Polling places are being consolidated for this election. Find your precinct number here and then find your polling place here.

Polling places are being consolidated for this election. Find your precinct number here and then find your polling place here. Early voting: Walk-in voting is available weekdays 8:30 to 4:30 from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 at the Polk County Government Operations Center, 930 E. Parker St. Other locations (same dates and times) are Polk elections offices at 250 S. Broadway Ave. in Bartow and 70 Florida Citrus Blvd. in Winter Haven.

Walk-in voting is available weekdays 8:30 to 4:30 from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 at the Polk County Government Operations Center, 930 E. Parker St. Other locations (same dates and times) are Polk elections offices at 250 S. Broadway Ave. in Bartow and 70 Florida Citrus Blvd. in Winter Haven. Mail ballots: The deadline to request mail ballots is Oct 23. Request one here. Ballots must be received by the Polk Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day. They can be placed in the mail or placed in a secure drop box in the lobby of Lakeland City Hall, 228 S. Massachusetts Ave.

Mayor

Bill Mutz

Saga Stevin

Bill Mutz (incumbent)

Saga Stevin

Age: 63

63 Occupation: Former platelet rich plasma therapy and hair restoration therapist (LinkedIn profile)

Former platelet rich plasma therapy and hair restoration therapist (LinkedIn profile) Campaign slogan: “Keep Lakeland, Lakeland”

“Keep Lakeland, Lakeland” Links: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Website Facebook Instagram Twitter Brief bio: Stevin, a Florida native, grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Kathleen High School as Kimberley Brasovan. (She said she changed her name around 1983.) She moved back to Lakeland last year after living in Minneapolis for 24 years. She said she was motivated to make her first run for office after seeing precursors in Lakeland of “radical ideologues” she had witnessed in Minneapolis.

Stevin, a Florida native, grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Kathleen High School as Kimberley Brasovan. (She said she changed her name around 1983.) She moved back to Lakeland last year after living in Minneapolis for 24 years. She said she was motivated to make her first run for office after seeing precursors in Lakeland of “radical ideologues” she had witnessed in Minneapolis. Endorsements: Fraternal Order of Police

District C: Southwest

Allyson “Al” Lewis

Sara Roberts McCarley

Allyson “Al” Lewis

Age: 28

28 Occupation: History teacher at Evans High School, Orange County; Subway franchise owner

History teacher at Evans High School, Orange County; Subway franchise owner Campaign slogan: “Here to Listen. Here to Serve. Passionate about the PEOPLE!”

“Here to Listen. Here to Serve. Passionate about the PEOPLE!” Links: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Personal Facebook

Website Facebook Instagram Twitter | Personal Facebook Brief bio: Lewis grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Harrison School for the Arts, where she focused on drama. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Virginia State University, a law degree from Barry University and is pursuing a master’s in education leadership and policy. She came to public notice last year when she organized a series of forums on racial justice in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Lewis grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Harrison School for the Arts, where she focused on drama. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Virginia State University, a law degree from Barry University and is pursuing a master’s in education leadership and policy. She came to public notice last year when she organized a series of forums on racial justice in the wake of the George Floyd protests. Endorsements: Ruth’s List Florida, The Collective PAC

Sara Roberts McCarley (incumbent)

District D: Southeast

Mike Musick

Shandale Terrell

Mike Musick (incumbent)

Age: 49

49 Occupation: Owner of Musick Construction and Roofing

Owner of Musick Construction and Roofing Campaign slogan: A conservative, small business owner pushing for transparency in your local government

A conservative, small business owner pushing for transparency in your local government Links: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Personal Facebook

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Personal Facebook Brief bio : Musick moved to Lakeland from Williamsport, Pa., when he was 7 years old. He has been married for 22 years, and all three of his children are in college. His wife was a labor and delivery nurse at Lakeland Regional for 20 years and now teaches nursing at Southeastern University. His business started out in general contracting and now focuses on roofing. His successful run for City Commission last spring was his first attempt at elected office.

: Musick moved to Lakeland from Williamsport, Pa., when he was 7 years old. He has been married for 22 years, and all three of his children are in college. His wife was a labor and delivery nurse at Lakeland Regional for 20 years and now teaches nursing at Southeastern University. His business started out in general contracting and now focuses on roofing. His successful run for City Commission last spring was his first attempt at elected office. Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk Republican Executive Committee

Shandale Terrell

Age: 46

46 Occupation: ESE teacher at Crystal Lake Middle School

ESE teacher at Crystal Lake Middle School Campaign slogan: Making a difference in our community

Making a difference in our community Links : Website | Facebook | Personal Facebook

: Website | Facebook | Personal Facebook Brief bio : Terrell is a Lakeland native who attended Auburn University on a football scholarship. He has a bachelor’s degree in education from Florida A&M University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in education specialties from Nova Southeastern University. He has been a member of the Lakeland Citizens Advisory Committee, Budget Advisory Committee, Police Athletic League Board of Directors, Gang Task Force and the Police Advisory Board.

: Terrell is a Lakeland native who attended Auburn University on a football scholarship. He has a bachelor’s degree in education from Florida A&M University, and master’s and doctoral degrees in education specialties from Nova Southeastern University. He has been a member of the Lakeland Citizens Advisory Committee, Budget Advisory Committee, Police Athletic League Board of Directors, Gang Task Force and the Police Advisory Board. Endorsements:

Campaign finance

Check a searchable table detailing campaign finance: who gave, how much, how many people per candidate, total dollar amounts, etc. Thanks goes to Michael Maguire of The City Zen Ship for compiling the data.

Charter amendments

The November ballot includes two proposed changes to the Lakeland City Charter, the document that acts as a constitution for the municipal government. Both are fairly technical in nature.

Charter Amendment 1 involves the procedures to elect a new commissioner when a vacancy occurs before the end of a term. City commissioners placed it on the ballot to avoid having to hold a costly special election such as the one needed when former Commissioner Scott Franklin resigned from his seat to run (successfully) for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Its wording: Do you favor an amendment to the Lakeland City Charter to fill vacancies on the City Commission at the next regular City election following a vacancy rather than at a special election; requiring that interim commissioners appointed by Commission to fill vacancy in a district seat until next regular election reside in same district as the vacant seat; and prohibiting the interim appointment of individuals otherwise precluded by term limits from serving on the Commission?

Charter Amendment 2 involves the composition of the Canvassing Board, which reviews and certifies the results of city elections. Currently, the members of the City Commission make up the Canvassing Board with the exception of commissioners running in the current election.

It reads: Do you favor an amendment to the Lakeland City Charter providing for the appointment of the City Attorney and City Manager to the City canvassing board if fewer than three (3) members of the City Commission are available to canvass the returns of a City election?

