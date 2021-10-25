Mutz Zooms Ahead in Latest Campaign Finance Filings

With just over a week until Election Day, the latest Lakeland campaign finance reports show that Mayor Bill Mutz now has the largest campaign chest ($57,725) and largest donor base (202) among the six people running for city office.

His opponent, Saga Stevin, has raised $49,859 from 115 donors, according to campaign finance reports filed with the City Clerk’s Office. She leads the six candidates in the Nov. 2 election in the number of $1,000 donations — the largest amount allowed — with 22.

Another candidate who has attracted larger donors is Sara Roberts McCarley, running for re-election to the southwest seat on the City Commission. Among the six candidates for the three city seats being contested, has the highest average donation ($514.29) and by far the highest median ($500) from a base of 84 donors.

DONATION DETAILS: Check thecityzenship.org for searchable lists of donations to the candidates running in the non-partisan Nov. 2 Lakeland elections.

At the other end, Shandale Terrell, who has looked for a broad number of smaller donors in his runs for office, has attracted 99 donations for his race for the southeast seat on the commission, with an average donation of $127.10 and a median of $50.

Total collected and average donation for each candidate

Here is a race-by-race summary of candidate fund-raising activity through Oct. 15.:

Mayor

Bill Mutz, incumbent

Total : $57,775

: $57,775 Number of donations: 202

202 Average donation: $286.01

$286.01 Median donation: $200

$200 Candidate self-loan: $2,500

Gow Fields, former mayor; Jim Verplank, former city commissioner; Hollis Hooks, former School Board member; Brenda Reddout, former School Board member; William Allen, School Board member; Ann Furr, former city commissioner; Melony Bell, Florida House member; Don Selvage, former city commissioner; Billy Townsend, former School Board member, Political organizations donating: Business Voice Lakeland ($500)

Saga Stevin

Total: $49,859

$49,859 Number of donations: 115

115 Average donation: $433.56

$433.56 Median donation: $200

$200 Candidate self-loan: $10,000

Howard Wiggs, former mayor Political organizations donating: Northeast Polk PAC ($250)

City Commission, District C, Southwest

Allyson “Al” Lewis

Total : $11,440

: $11,440 Number of donations: 56

56 Average donation : $204.29

: $204.29 Median donation : $100

: $100 Candidate self-loans : $2,325

: Robin Krivanek, former Hillsborough County supervisor of elections Political organizations donating: Ruth’s List Florida ($500), Way to Lead Florida ($500), Democratic Women’s Club of Lakeland ($300), Democratic Women’s Club of Florida ($200)

Sara Roberts McCarley, incumbent

Total : $43,200

: $43,200 Number of donations : 84

: 84 Average donation : $514.29

: $514.29 Median donation : $500

: Seth McKeel, former Florida House member; Hollis Hooks, former School Board member; George Lindsey, Polk County commissioner, Don Selvage, former city commissioner Other political organizations donating: Business Voice Inc. ($500)

City Commission, District D, Southeast

Mike Musick, incumbent

Total : $22,080

: $22,080 Number of donations: 53

53 Average donation : $416.60

: $416.60 Median donation : $250

: Jim Verplank, former city commissioner Other political organizations donating: Business Voice ($500)

Shandale Terrell