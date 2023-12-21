Thousands of lights have transformed Bonnet Springs Park’s Canopy Walk into a Florida winter wonderland, with a giant Christmas tree fit for all the Whos in Whoville gracing the Family Lawn.

“We are thrilled to be able to debut our first annual holiday light experience: Light Up BSP,” said Bonnet Springs Park President Josh Henderson. “The feedback from our guests has been extremely positive and, overall, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Light up Bonnet Springs Park is open from now until New Year’s Eve, with programs on the lawn Fridays through Sundays.

The lights are on from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., making the park the hottest place for selfies in Lakeland.

Noel Christmas Lights strung white, blue and green lights around dozens of oak trees lining the walkway and palm trees at the end. Ward’s Air Conditioning and Trane also sponsored the event.

Some evenings include a snow machine, festive music and seasonal food and beverage offerings.

Light Up Bonnet Springs Park runs every evening from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. | Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow

Several nights have special scheduling.

Special events

Thursday, Dec. 21 — Guests with neurodivergence or sensory sensitivities are invited out for a visit with Sensory Friendly Santa from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Children can share their Christmas wish list, explore Christmas sensory bins, and experience Light Up BSP in a quiet and low-sensory environment. Additional resources such as noise dampening headphones and fidgets will also be available. Santa will be available until 8:30 p.m. for all guests.

Friday, Dec. 22 — Timeless Tidings will feature sounds of the swing era and mid-century merriment from singing trio vocalitas, along with pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, special holiday décor, festive strolling performers and more.

Saturday, Dec. 23 — Start the evening off early from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan in the Heritage Gardens. Then enjoy a Jingle Bell Rock party with live music by We Three Strings, covering all the holiday hits. There will be pictures with Santa and beloved holiday characters!

Also enjoy:

Trackless train rides.

Jingle bell craft activities.

Free craft activity with Florida Children’s Museum.

And a mini market with Catapult.

The park will also be supporting the Blended Family Foundation and are asking visitors on Saturday to bring donation items like toiletries, hygiene products, undergarments, sneakers, gift sets for ages pre-K through adult, and reusable shopping bags.

Sunday and Monday, Dec. 24 and 25 — Enjoy a stroll through the lights. The park and restrooms will be open Christmas Day, but the buildings and restaurants will be closed. Vendors will have hot chocolate and treats for sale.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 -— 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a second neurodivergence/sensory sensitivities evening. Guests will enjoy a soft play playground, complete a holiday craft with sensory bins, and experience Light Up BSP in a quiet and low-sensory environment. Additional resources such as noise dampening headphones and fidgets will also be available to check out with a valid ID. The lights will be open to others from 6:30 to 8:30 p. m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 — Guests are invited to embrace the holiday spirit by sporting their favorite holiday PJs.

Thursday, Dec. 28 — Enjoy a holiday scavenger hunt.

Friday, Dec. 29 — It’s the elves’ night off! BSP is throwing a tropical party on the lawn, complete with Surfing Santa and his tropical elves, a live Steel Drum Band, and organized games. There will also be:

Caladesi Steel Band Quartet, playing steel drums.

Trackless train rides.

And a beach-scene photo backdrop

Saturday, Dec. 30 — It will be a snowy night at BSP. The Snow Queen will make an appearance, along with favorite wintery characters. Children can play inside am inflatable snow globe and all guests can enjoy stargazing with a Sidewalk Science Center. There will be a live DJ and a free craft activity with the Florida Children’s Museum

BSP is asking visitors to bring toiletry and hygiene items for Peace River Center, a Lakeland nonprofit that helps individuals in our community reach their fullest potential.

Sunday Dec. 31 — Guests will enjoy a Twilight New Year’s Eve Party for the whole family, including glow-in-the-dark activities, party favors, lawn games, and dancing with a live DJ and unique LED performers.

For guests traveling from out of town, several local hotels are partnering with the park to offer accommodations at a special rate for BSP’s guests. The hotels are Springhill Suites by Marriott, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and The Terrace Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton.