The 2023 Lakeland Christmas Parade judges announced the winners of this year’s parade, held on Dec. 7. More than 100 participants, including floats and marching bands, held to this year’s theme of “Christmas in Candyland.” The parade is sponsored by The Junior League of Greater Lakeland.

Judges’ Choice — Cleveland Court Elementary

Best Pro Float — Bethel Baptist Church

Most Outstanding Band — George Jenkins

Most Original Float — Rose Dynasty

Best Youth/ Educational Float — Medulla Elementary

Best Community Float — Salvation Army

Best Business Float — Family Reptiles

Best Themed Float — Make It Happen

