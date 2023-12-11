The 2023 Lakeland Christmas Parade judges announced the winners of this year’s parade, held on Dec. 7. More than 100 participants, including floats and marching bands, held to this year’s theme of “Christmas in Candyland.” The parade is sponsored by The Junior League of Greater Lakeland.
Judges’ Choice — Cleveland Court Elementary
Best Pro Float — Bethel Baptist Church
Most Outstanding Band — George Jenkins
Most Original Float — Rose Dynasty
Best Youth/ Educational Float — Medulla Elementary
Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.