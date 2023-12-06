Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Lakeland on Thursday evening for the spectacle of the annual Christmas parade and fireworks.

What: 42nd Lakeland Christmas Parade

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, beginning with fireworks over Lake Mirror

Where: RP Funding Center and back via downtown and a small bit of Lake Morton. Check the route map above.

Route change: There’s a major route change this year, with the parade bypassing Lake Mirror. After the parade route progresses along Main Street past Munn Park, it will turn right on Massachusetts Avenue, instead of left as in the past. The parade proceeds on Massachusetts to Lake Morton, where it turns right for two blocks before proceeding up Tennessee Avenue to Orange Street and back to the RP Funding Center.

Road closures at Orange Street and Lake Avenue on Monday morning | Barry Friedman, LkldNow

What caused the change? Apartment construction and related infrastructure installation has closed portions of Lake Avenue and Orange Street along the traditional parade route.

Who: More than 100 units, including floats and marching bands; as many as 50,000 spectators have attended in the past. Sponsor: Junior League of Greater Lakeland

Theme: Christmas in Candy Land

Weather: The forecast for Thursday evening calls for temperatures in the mid to high 50s under partly cloudy skies and no rain, according to The Weather Underground.

Watch it live: lakelandgov.net/TV, Facebook Live, Spectrum 643, FiOS 43, or Comcast Channel 5 (PGTV).

Last year: An estimated 50,000 attended. Check our photo gallery of last year’s parade, along with several videos.

Chairs: Spectators are asked to refrain from placing chairs along the route until Thursday. The city of Lakeland warns that “chairs, tape, blankets and other materials used to save viewing spaces will be removed if placed in public right-of-way before the day of the parade.”

If placing chairs on Thursday morning or afternoon, do not block sidewalks, entrances or ADA ramps or place chairs in wheelchair accessible seating areas, or your chairs may be removed.

Streets/parking: Streets along the parade route will begin closing at 3:30 p.m. Public parking is available on open, non-parade-route streets, in public lots and parking garages (map). Tips from experienced parade-goers to avoid the inevitable traffic jams at the end of the parade:

Avoid downtown garages.

Seek parking spots several blocks from the parade.

Remember that you cannot cross the parade route during the event, so plan your parking accordingly if you plan to leave early.

Accessibility: Parking will be available for vehicles with a disabled parking permit at the city’s Lot V at 161 E. Lime St., which is just east of Lake Morton Plaza. That location will also have a wheelchair-accessible parade-viewing area.

Food vendors along the parade route:

A & Z Sweets

AB Concessions

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Chick’s Coop

El Paladar Latino

Florida Smoothies

Glazed Up Mini Donuts

Heritage Baptist

Hoppin’ Poppin’ Mini Donuts

Spontaneous Consumption

Tony’s Italian Ice

Length: From the time the floats get to your location, the parade typically lasts about an hour and a half.

Security: LPD typically has 150 officers on duty at the parade.

Awards are given in eight categories: most outstanding band, most original float, best professional float, best youth or educational float, best community float, best business float, best theme float and judge’s choice.

Traffic: Lots. Expect delays getting home.

The Dec. 1, 2022 parade ended, as always, with the appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus. | Michael Wilson, LkldNow

