An estimated 50,000 people came downtown Thursday night to watch Lakeland’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, which included roughly 100 floats and marching bands.

Rosalina Martinez, 5, of Lakeland, fills the air with bubbles for her toy bubble blower. Miss Florida 2022 Lindsay Bettis, left, and Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Aashna Shah. Kenzie Ferguson, 11, left, and her cousin Owen Glenn, 6. Members of the Lakeland Waterski Club. Parade participants on the S & D Real Estate float.

Photos by Michael Wilson, LkldNow

