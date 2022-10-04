Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy, 21, Killed Serving a Warrant

A 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed overnight as he and three colleagues were serving a warrant near Polk City. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the news at sunrise Tuesday morning, saying four deputies were serving a failure-to-appear warrant on felony methamphetamine charges at about 3 a.m.

“They entered the trailer successfully, shots were fire and ultimately one of our very young deputies, 21 years of age — he’s been with us a short period of time — died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center despite the valiant efforts of Polk Fire Rescue and our wonderful trauma center,” Judd said.

He did not release the name of the deputy, nor the suspect, saying officers still needed to notify the families of both the deputy and the suspect.

Judd also said he would provide more information at a briefing to be held later Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon.

At about 9 a.m., the deputy’s body was moved in a procession of dozens of law enforcement vehicles from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office, located off Winter Lake Road next to the Sheriff’s Office.





The shooting took place on Foxtown South in an unincorporated part of Polk County north of Lakeland and west of Polk City.

Condolences are already pouring in.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office – overwhelmed with its own heartbreak and trauma in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian – noted that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office helped them in their time of need.

“Our hearts break for the brave officer who was shot and lost his life last night. We stand with our brothers and sisters of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and we are here for you,” a post on Facebook read. “Sheriff Carmine Marceno and his Lee County Sheriff’s Office family members offer their sincerest condolences to the family of the deputy and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office members.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.

Keep Up With Lakeland Each Thursday, we'll send you the latest news and preview the weekend. Invalid email address We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Thanks for subscribing!

Kimberly C. Moore is an award-winning reporter and a Lakeland native. She can be reached at [email protected] or 863-272-9250.