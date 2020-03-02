Nathan’s Mens Shop Announces It Will Close

After 78 years in business, Nathan’s Men’s Store in downtown Lakeland has announced it is closing. The store at the corner of Main Street and Kentucky Avenue has been owned for decades by Harris Estroff, 77; it was founded in 1942 by his parents, Nathan and Mildred Estroff.

A flier on the door reflects some mixed feelings. “We are closing our doors forever,” it declares at one point. Farther down, Estroff says: “As much as I have loved my job, my staff and my customers, I want more time for family-oriented activities like vacations and babysitting. When these events become too much fun, I reserve the right to unretire.”

The store is closed for the next few days in preparation for a retirement sale starting Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and scheduled to last until March 11.

This article will be updated.