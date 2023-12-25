Topics that drew the most attention from LkldNow readers in 2023 included crime and safety, previews of large community events, teens honoring the death of a classmate, GEICO layoffs and the news last week that a no-frills airline is planning daily service in Lakeland starting next spring.

Here is a month-by-month list of articles that received the most views on lkldnow.com. Following that is a second list of articles that our editors think are worth another look.

2023 MOST-VIEWED ARTICLES | MONTH-BY-MONTH

ICYMI: 2023 ARTICLES WORTH ANOTHER LOOK