Topics that drew the most attention from LkldNow readers in 2023 included crime and safety, previews of large community events, teens honoring the death of a classmate, GEICO layoffs and the news last week that a no-frills airline is planning daily service in Lakeland starting next spring.
Here is a month-by-month list of articles that received the most views on lkldnow.com. Following that is a second list of articles that our editors think are worth another look.
2023 MOST-VIEWED ARTICLES | MONTH-BY-MONTH
Two Students Arrested After Gun Found at Lakeland Highlands Middle School
Police found no evidence of threats made against students or staff, Chief Sam Taylor said.
Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland
Police are reviewing events to determine if laws were violated while chief acknowledges First Amendment rights.
Sun ‘n Fun 2023 Features the Blue Angels and Parking Improvements
New Sun ‘n Fun Director Gene Conrad has introduced changes aimed at a better experience for visitors, pilots and vendors.
City and County Part Ways on Recycling
Polk County plans to end curbside recycling in October 2024, but Lakeland residents can continue to use blue bins.
Lakeland’s Mayfaire-by-the-Lake is celebrating its 51st year
Everything you need to know if you’re going to the Mayfaire-by-the-Lake arts festival at Lake Morton this weekend.
Developer Plans to Convert Former Sears at Lakeland Square Mall Into 320 Apartments
The plan is part of a national ‘retail-to-residential’ trend that’s breathing new life into declining shopping centers.
One Dead, One Critical After Overnight Shooting at Jade Fox Lounge
There was a heavily attended event at the lounge Friday. Lakeland Police say a 23-year-old woman is in custody.
Polk County Fire Rescue Ambulance Crashes Through Wall of Proud Gator
Two crew members were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
18-Year-Old Shot in the Head During Rush Hour on Kathleen Road
The incident is the sixth public shooting in Lakeland since January, marking a troubling uptick in gun violence.
GEICO Slashes 2,000 Jobs, Including at Least 22 in Lakeland
Lakeland employee who worked for GEICO for 26 years says she and colleagues never saw it coming.
Lakeland Students Promote ‘Heart Walk’ After Sudden Death of 16-Year-Old Volleyball Standout
Julia Black, a junior at Harrison School of the Arts, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest caused by a pericardial infection.
Lakeland to Get Long-Sought Passenger Airline Service
Fast-growing, low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines hopes to begin daily passenger service from Lakeland Linder International Airport next summer.
ICYMI: 2023 ARTICLES WORTH ANOTHER LOOK
Tigers’ Willie Horton Recalls Segregated Lakeland, Gives Thanks for Progress
The retired slugger is grand marshal of Lakeland’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade.
Public’s Wish List for Downtown West Includes Better Walkability and Park Access
People attending a public forum said they want better sidewalks, easy access to Bonnet Springs Park, and a grocery store.
Local Demand for Vasectomies Is Up, But So Are Wait Times
Lakeland has a limited number of urologists who offer the procedure, which has increased in popularity since the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
‘Flight to Honor’ Offers Chance for a Different Homecoming for Vietnam-Era Veterans
The public is invited to greet 87 veterans on Tuesday evening when they return from a day-long chartered flight to Washington, D.C.
Lake Hunter Tops List of Nine City Lakes That Need The Most Cleanup
Pollutants, sediment and invasive plants are ongoing challenges for the city’s Lakes and Stormwater Division.
Who is Lakeland Mom?
April Mucci shares how a personal project snowballed into Lakeland’s most comprehensive resource guide for parents.
Juneteenth Remains a Day of Work for Lakeland Employees
At least four Polk municipalities have declared Juneteenth an official holiday. Lakeland isn’t one of them.
Expanded Voucher System Could Cost Polk Schools Up To $70 Million
Every student in the state is now eligible to receive a scholarship to attend a charter, private or religious school.
Despite Recent Rain Damage, City Says Brick Roads Have More Pros Than Cons
At the request of residents, the bricks on East Belvedere Street were uncovered last month after four decades hidden under asphalt.
Lakeland Homeowners’ Insurance Woes Mount As Another Carrier Pulls Out of Florida
Local homeowners are struggling to find and pay for coverage. Many are turning to Citizens; 1 in 8 are risking going uninsured.
2023-24 School Year Brings Many State-Mandated Changes for Students, Teachers and Parents
Legislature, governor and Florida Department of Education order changes to everything from teacher authority, history standards, and what bathrooms students can use.
LRH Going to Barber Shops to Educate Men About Health Risks
The ShopTalk program, focusing on men of color, offers health screenings and information about preventive care.
Neighbors Seek Safety Improvements Following Second Car-in-House Accident
County officials say they have improved signage on North Crystal Lake Drive and are open to further suggestions.
Roundabout Approved For Five-Points Intersection Near Bonnet Springs Park
City officials want public input on how to handle pedestrian, bicycle traffic through the railroad underpass.
Boxing Class Helps Parkinson’s Patients ‘Stay Strong and Fight Back’
The PunchWorX program at the Kelly Recreation Center uses intense exercise to slow the progression of the degenerative disorder.
After 37 Years, PCSO Solves Cold Case of Murdered Lakeland Nurse With DNA
The DNA trail began with the 1949 out-of-wedlock birth of the murderer’s third cousin.
Local Officials Call Property-Tax-Based Home Improvement Financing ‘Predatory’
Polk County joins Palm Beach County in lawsuit against the state program known as PACE.
Clash of Visions: Lakeland and Auburndale at Odds Over Proposed Warehouse Near Florida Poly
Auburndale is poised to approve the industrial park on Dec. 18, eliminating a prime parcel envisioned as a residential and retail center
