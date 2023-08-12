A Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in an accident on South Florida Avenue and Patterson Street East shortly before midnight Friday. The accident demolished the front of the former Proud Gator sports merchandise store that closed on April 25.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman said the call came in at 11:50 p.m. There were no patients in the ambulance at the time.

“South Florida from Moss Wood Road to Palmetto was shut down. One crew member of that unit reported an injury to an arm, the other member reported injuries to face and arm,” Horstman said in an email.

Caution tape surrounds the exposed front of the former Proud Gator store on Saturday morning. | Robin Tillett, Lakeland Police Department

The accident occurred within the city of Lakeland, but because the ambulance is a county vehicle, the county requested that PCSO respond. Lakeland Fire/EMS transported both patients to the hospital.

The vehicle involved was unit MR002. Horstman said PCSO cleared the scene at 3:38 a.m.

