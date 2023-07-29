One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning at the Jade Fox Lounge at 3010 Lakeland Highlands Rd.

Lakeland Police spokeswoman Stephanie Kerr said a suspect is in custody.

The 3,500-square-foot lounge is in the Highlands Plaza shopping center, anchored by Winn-Dixie.

There was a launch party Friday night hosted by former FSU standout and NBA player Dwayne Bacon, with special guest Nique and discounted Rey Supremo tequila shots. Videos posted by the venue showed it was a heavily attended event with guests wearing all-white.

The shooting happened as the party was ending. The lounge owner, Jian Zhang, said city ordinances require businesses that serve alcohol to close by 2 a.m., so the staff turned on the lights at 1:40 a.m. and started to encourage people to leave. However, around that time, a group tried to enter. Apparently a fight broke out when they were denied admission.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the shooter was a woman and one of the victims was Bacon’s brother.

Kerr said the investigation is “fluid.”

Zhang said there is surveillance video footage of the event that he will deliver to LPD today.

Several witnesses posted on social media. One said, “just seen a (person) get shot dead in front of police at Jade fox … WOW.”

Others shared videos of more than a dozen police cars outside Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

It is the second such incident in two months in Lakeland. A 27-year-old man survived a shooting at Lakeland Town Center at 2:20 a.m. on May 25 after a concert at a party venue in the shopping plaza formerly known as Searstown.

The Jade Fox Lounge opened in December 2018. It’s founder, Zhang, is a 2006 graduate of Lakeland Senior High School who came to the U.S. from China at the age of 7.

In an interview with Business Observer he said he wanted to create an upscale, high-energy dance club with DJs and a full liquor bar so Lakelanders could “stop going to Orlando or Tampa” for nightlife.

Zhang said he was shocked and that, in the five years he has owned the lounge, there had been the occasional rowdy patron, but nothing like the violence overnight. The Jade Fox is only open two nights a week for four hours per night.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The Highlands Plaza shopping center on Lakeland Highlands Rd. is anchored by Winn-Dixie. | Cindy Glover, LkldNow Yellow wristbands littered the parking lot outside the lounge. | Cindy Glover, LkldNow The event Friday night was touted as an “All-White Celebrity Party” A sign on the door of the Jade Fox Lounge says “no firearms.” | Cindy Glover, LkldNow