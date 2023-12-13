Lakeland Linder International Airport will begin offering passenger airline service in 2024, pending City Commission approval, Airport Director Kris Hallstrand announced Wednesday.

Avelo Airlines plans to operate flights in and out of Lakeland daily, starting as soon as May or June. Their service could eventually reach five flights a day.

Hallstrand said the airport needs to do about $3.4 million worth of upgrades — with an emphasis on security check stations and parking — before service can begin. The renovations will be funded with a loan from the city and should be complete by May.

Once the proper Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conditions are met, passenger service can begin, Hallstrand said.

Hallstrand said the airport and Avelo have come to an agreement that no flights will come or go during the Sun ‘n Fun air shows.

Avelo Airlines focuses on smaller airports

The fast-growing, low-cost airline was launched in 2021 — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — with a goal of making air travel more “convenient, affordable and reliable.”

Avelo founder and CEO Andrew Levy told the Los Angeles Daily News that the timing was actually good for the airline because the pandemic forced big carriers to pull back and focus on their hubs, leaving openings at smaller airports.

Part of Avelo’s business model is to focus on smaller, secondary airports and emphasize recreational destinations. On its website, Avelo explains: “Because we travel to smaller, more convenient airports, you can expect a smoother, more caring travel experience.”

Levy’s strategy appears to be paying off. Avelo more than doubled the number of destinations it serves in its first year, going from 12 to 27. It now has a presence in 45 cities — everywhere from Arcata, Calif., to Yellowstone, Mont.

Avelo currently offers direct flights from Tampa and Orlando to 11 cities.

Avelo currently flies from Tampa to Philadelphia; New Haven, Conn.; and Wilmington, N.C. | Avelo Airlines

Avelo currently offers direct flights from Orlando to 11 destinations in the Northeast, Midwest and Carolinas as well as South Padre Island, Texas and Mobile, Ala. | Avelo Airlines

The airline’s fleet includes Boeing 737-700s, which can seat 147 passengers, and Boeing 737-800s, with a capacity of 189.

Pros and cons of low-cost service

Avelo advertises discounted one-way fares starting as low as $59 on several popular routes, although prices vary based on demand. The price for a Dec. 30–Jan. 2 roundtrip flight between Orlando and New Haven, Conn., was about $303. The same flight in February was $113.

The airline does not charge change or cancellation fees and prides itself on its reliability performance. Just under the flight selection screen on its booking page, it states that its on-time performance for November was 87.2%, ranking it third in the industry. For all of 2023, it was 83.3%, making it number one in the industry.

However, as an ultra low-cost carrier, very little is included in the price. There are optional, a la carte charges for everything from carry-on bags to seat assignments. Bag prices vary depending on travel date.

One travel blogger’s review of the bare-bones airline listed several things travelers should know before booking a flight with Avelo:

They don’t fly everywhere.

They don’t fly some routes every day.

They charge a la carte for everything, including luggage, seat assignments and sitting with your travel partner.

Fares are flexible and you can use any cancelled ticket costs for an airline credit. You can also receive a full refund if your flight is seven days or more out, per federal law.

Carry-on baggage is small.

The check-in process can be clunky, with the website not loading (LkldNow also noticed this) and the app not working smoothly.

Seating is tight and seats are uncomfortable.

Bring your own snacks and water.

Staff are friendly.

A lot of families with children are flying Avelo.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.