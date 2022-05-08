Gainesville Painter/Dancer Wins Mayfaire Best of Show Award

Jessie Dominguez Reyes, a Gainesville visual artist and dancer whose colorful acrylic/oil paints are inspired by the folk art of her native Cuba, won the Best of Show award at this weekends’ Mayfaire by-the-Lake art festival.

Reyes is a Havana native who was a principal dancer with the National Ballet of Cuba and now dances with the Dance Alive National Ballet of Gainesville; she teaches dance at Santa Fe Community College.

This year’s Mayfaire award winners, listed below, were announced Saturday evening and the artists will be recognized at an awards ceremony today at 2 p.m. The judge was Jayne Wilkinson, a Toronto writer, editor and art curator.

Jessie D. Reyes and her art at Mayfaire by-the-Lake

The 2022 Mayfaire by-the-Lake art festival winners:

Best of Show ($5,000)





Jessie D. Reyes, Gainesville, Florida, Painting – Oil and Acrylics, Booth #20

Awards of Excellence ($2,000 each)

Greg Mannheimer, Lakeland, Florida, Painting – Oil and Acrylics, Booth #62

Magali Cereghino-Groves, Orlando, Florida, Wood, Booth #89

Awards of Distinction ($1,000 each)

Michael Brown, Longwood, Florida, Sculpture, Booth #23

Alex Lanier, Tallahassee, Florida, Digital Art, Booth #49

Dan Bi, Markham, Ontario, Mixed Media, Booth #15

Dennis Angel, Edgewood, Florida, Drawing and Graphics, Booth #95

Merit Awards ($500 each)

William Kidd, St. Petersburg, Florida, Clay, Booth #84

Marian Baker, Oneonta, Alabama, Mixed Media, Booth #9

Ray McLendon, Vero Beach, Florida, Painting – Oil and Acrylics, Booth #70

Jen Kish, Palm Coast, Florida, Jewelry, Booth #99

Harlow Manning, Winter Haven, Florida, Mixed Media, Booth #114

David Figueroa, Sanford, Florida, Sculpture, Booth #112

Honorable Mention Awards ($200 each)

Lisa Davin, Delray Beach, Florida, Jewelry, Booth #52

Chris Boone, Matthews, North Carolina, Wood, Booth #115

Pamela Chevalier, Longboat Key, Florida, Sculpture, Booth #121

John Cheer, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Clay, Booth #142

Cynthia Walston, Lutz, Florida, Painting – Oil and Acrylics, Booth #171