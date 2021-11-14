Wayne Bretschneider, 58

We are profoundly saddened by the unexpected passing of Wayne Bretschneider on August 27, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida, the beloved only son of Marianne Kaub and Heinz K. Bretschneider (predeceased 2002) and brother to Anni (Andrew) and Sonia (Shawn). Wayne was very much loved and will be sorely missed.

Wayne was an Uncle to Tara (Brandon), Justin (Megan), Mackenzie, Rees, Harmony and Emelia and a Great-uncle to Jodeci, Emeri, Tyri, Syrianna, Branson, Aria, Jaylah and Maeva. On the Bretschneider side, Wayne is remembered by his only surviving Uncle Helmut and cousins Anthony, Christine, Monica and Franz and predeceased by Uncle Rolf (Tante Hugette St-Jean), Tante Ruth and Tante Gisella. On the Kaub side, he is predeceased by his Uncle Fritz, Uncle Kurt, Tante Liane and his cousin Rolfie. He will be remembered by Iris, Andre and many relatives in Europe.

Born on August 16, 1963, Wayne grew up in Montreal, Quebec. He lived in Brossard on the South Shore and in Ville St-Laurent. In his twenties, he was enjoying life with friends working in Wildwood New Jersey. Over the next decades, Wayne moved to Colorado where he started his own landscaping business and six years ago settled in Florida.

He worked for Southern Glaciers since 2011 where he built some great friendships. Over the years, he forged memories that will be remembered by many friends and neighbors.

Wayne loved being on the water and had a passion for cars and riding motorcycles. He was very handy, creative and liked doing projects. Over this year, his pet project was his Harley, which he worked to personally restore and customize.

Wayne was hardworking and loyal, his family and friends knew him to be generous hearted, silly and fun-loving.

He loved hockey, cycling, nature and joking around. He was spontaneous, loved the open road and tending his garden.

Some little known facts include that Wayne placed 1st in a Tom Cruise look-alike competition during the 1980’s. He played a part in Caddy Shack 2 with Richard Dreyfus and Let it Ride with Chevy Chase. His smiling eyes and broad smile easily lit up any room.





Special mention is being made here of long time friend Carrie, whom he spoke about to everyone and genuinely cared about and loved. They shared a strong and steadfast bond and were in regular contact. She will deeply miss him and his company.

Arrangements for a Remembrance & Celebration of Wayne’s life are being made, the details of which will be announced soon. His family will welcome you to share memories of him. A private ocean scattering will take place after mid-November. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.