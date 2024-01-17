Marcelle Waldon’s double-murder trial began Tuesday, with jury selection expected to take several days.

Waldon, 39, is accused of killing former Lakeland City Commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and her husband David Henderson in their Lake Morton Drive home on Nov. 11, 2020.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Lakeland Police detectives say Waldon entered the home through an unlocked door, found Yates Henderson, 67, alone and got her to sign two Chase Bank checks for $5,000 each — made out to Waldon — before tying her up on the bed and stabbing her to death.

David Henderson, 63, had gone to Fat Jack’s deli to get the couple’s breakfast. He returned about 20 minutes later and began setting the kitchen table. When his wife failed to come downstairs, he went to check on her and investigators say Waldon attacked him near a closet. He was also repeatedly stabbed. Detectives say Waldon stole David Henderson’s credit cards and car, which he later set on fire.

Waldon is also accused of breaking a window at the home of Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli several days before the murder and stealing a sterling silver tea set, which he allegedly pawned.

The trial is taking place at the 10th Judicial Circuit courthouse in Bartow with Judge J. Kevin Abdoney presiding. Assistant State Attorney Mark Levine is prosecuting the case. Waldon is being represented by attorneys Debra Tuomey, Daniel Hernandez, and Jorge Leon Chalela.

The trial is expected to take about a month.

