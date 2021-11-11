Trees Planted by Lake Morton in Memory of David and Edie Yates Henderson

Two Hong Kong orchid trees were planted along Lake Morton this afternoon in memory of civic and business leaders David Henderson and Edie Yates Henderson.

The trees were dedicated during a short, solemn ceremony that took place one year and a day after the couple were murdered in their nearby home in what police said was a random attack.

The trees were donated by the League of Women Voters of Polk County in cooperation with the Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department.





Click on any photo for a larger version

After the brief ceremony, the Hendersons’ sons — Todd Baylis (in the dark shirt) and Will Henderson (white shirt), accompanied by Todd’s wife Sarah — shoveled dirt into the holes where city parks employees had planted the trees.

Todd Baylis said they chose the tree because its bloom resembles orchids, a flower his mother loved.

Edie Yates Henderson, 67, was a member of the Lakeland City Commission from 2006 to 2018, serving three terms, the maximum allowed. A certified public accountant and financial planner, she was managing partner at Baylis & Co. accounting firm.

David Henderson, 64, was a lawyer-turned-commercial developer via his company, Henderson Properties.

As the sons finished shoveling, the skies opened up with a downpour, similar to the rain that marked a candlelight vigil held for the Hendersons nearly a year ago across the street from today’s ceremony.