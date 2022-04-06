Tigers, Orioles Cancel Today’s Final Spring Training Game

Today’s MLB Spring Training finale in Lakeland has been cancelled. The 1:05 p.m. game at Joker Marchant Stadium was cancelled in a mutual decision by the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles because of a lack of available pitchers. Those who purchased tickets via the Tigers will be refunded. (Call the box office at 863-686-8075 or email [email protected] to learn more.) People who bought tickets through a secondary website such as StubHub should call that vendor, the teams said in a news release.