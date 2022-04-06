Tigers, Orioles Cancel Today’s Final Spring Training Game
Today’s MLB Spring Training finale in Lakeland has been cancelled. The 1:05 p.m. game at Joker Marchant Stadium was cancelled in a mutual decision by the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles because of a lack of available pitchers. Those who purchased tickets via the Tigers will be refunded. (Call the box office at 863-686-8075 or email [email protected] to learn more.) People who bought tickets through a secondary website such as StubHub should call that vendor, the teams said in a news release.
Jack Trimble
April 6, 2022 @ 8:58 am
How frigging great is this? First the RICH OWNERS battle the RICH PLAYERS and delay Spring training and re-shuffle the remaining games, without concern for the Fan Base. Now less than 24 hours before the last game, they decide, “Aw, to heck with the Fans, lets go home and practice.” Currently at TPA to pick up out of town guest for today’s game, THANK YOU SO MUCH MLB!