Three local teens died Wednesday night in a three-car crash on U.S. Highway 98 North in front of the Northtowne Square shopping plaza. The accident occurred at 10:28 p.m.

Lakeland Police spokeswoman Stephanie Kerr said the teens were in a white 2012 Nissan Versa traveling northbound on the inside lane “at a high rate of speed.” Their car hit a 2006 Mark LT Lincoln pickup truck that was in the southbound turn lane, waiting to turn left into the shopping plaza.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin and slide eastward. The pickup truck hit a third vehicle, a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla, that was trying to leave the shopping center, according to a news release.

A 16-year-old girl who was driving the Versa was transported by ambulance to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where she passed away a short time later. Two boys, ages 16 and 19, died at the scene.

The 42-year-old Lakeland man driving the Lincoln truck and the 35-year-old Lakeland man driving the Toyota Corolla suffered minor injuries, but neither was transported to the hospital.

The crash happened across the street from Polk County Fire Rescue Station 22 in Gibsonia. The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 North were closed for several hours. They reopened early Thursday morning.

LPD’s traffic homicide team is investigating the accident. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.