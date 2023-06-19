Plans are in the works to transform the Lakeland restaurant The Red Door into the Peach House.

Although the project is still in its early stages, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-0 on Monday to transfer a conditional use permit for the property at 733 E. Palmetto St. from the former owners to Peach House Lakeland LLC. Commissioner Stephanie Madden was not at Monday’s meeting.

Red Door owner Richard DeAngelis announced on May 2 that his eclectic, fine-dining establishment had closed its doors after 15 years.

The restaurant’s property, located across Palmetto Street from the Lakeland Public Library’s main branch, is a repurposed historic home with indoor seating for up to 47 people as well as some tables outdoors.

The conditional use permit calls for “maximum indoor seating capacity of 47 seats, associated alcoholic beverage sales of beer, wine and liquor, and outdoor seating” for 43.

Peach House Lakeland LLC’s operators are Jeannie Weaver Lopez and Ryan Lopez. The building itself was sold to Palmetto Hospitality LLC, whose principals are Ryan Lopez and Wesley Barnett. Weaver Lopez operates the popular bespoke bar Revival in downtown.

Weaver Lopez said they are still nailing down all the details for Peach House, including menu, décor, hours and a theme, as they await a food and beverage license, along with an inspection, from the state.

“There’s still a long way ahead,” Weaver Lopez said. “I want to ensure I can be fully licensed before moving forward. If everything is approved, we would not look to be open until fall time anyways, so (there’s) plenty of time left to bring something great to the area.”

Weaver Lopez declined to comment further.