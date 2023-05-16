Keep up with Lakeland.
Nathan Miller – a wildlife and figurative artist from Tampa, now living in Covington, Georgia – took Best of Show honors at the 2023 Mayfaire-by-the-Lake, held over the weekend.
Miller’s depiction of nature’s flora and fauna in oil and acrylic paints captured the judge’s eyes and earned him a $5,000 prize.
The fine art festival is the annual major fundraiser for The Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College each year. Citizens Bank & Trust was Mayfaire’s major sponsor this year.
Other 2023 winners are:
Awards of Excellence – $2,000 each
- Nicola Barsaleau; LaCrosse, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #22
- Valerie Walchek; Ocoee, Florida; Clay; Booth #123
Awards of Distinction – $1,000 each
- Dominice Gilbert; St. Petersburg, Florida; Sculpture, Booth #80
- Blair Petersen Updike; Lake Wales, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #84
- Alex Lanier; Tallahassee, Florida; Digital; Booth #50
- Jacqui Aguilar; Cape Coral, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #17
Merit Awards – $500 each
- Cheri Kudja Rhodig; Lakeland, Florida; Sculpture; Booth #51
- Glenn Woods; Palm Harbor, Florida; Clay; Booth #70
- Zhiyong Ye; Leesburg, Florida; Fiber; Booth #86
- Susan Currier; Sebastian, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #106
- Caitlin Albritton; Tampa, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #127
- Mike Duflo; Vero Beach, Florida; Wood; Booth #71
Honorable Mention Awards – $200 each
- Marcia Morse Mullins; Lakeland, Florida; Fiber; Booth #85
- George Rhodes; Plantation, Florida; Photography; Booth #154
- Wendy Foreman; Ormond Beach, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #61
- Vicki Cooley; Sarasota, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #138
- Andrew Dorset; Valrico, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #176
