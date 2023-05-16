"Legend of the Jaguar Shaman" by Nathan Miller, acrylic on board, 2021

Nathan Miller – a wildlife and figurative artist from Tampa, now living in Covington, Georgia – took Best of Show honors at the 2023 Mayfaire-by-the-Lake, held over the weekend.

Miller’s depiction of nature’s flora and fauna in oil and acrylic paints captured the judge’s eyes and earned him a $5,000 prize.

The fine art festival is the annual major fundraiser for The Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College each year. Citizens Bank & Trust was Mayfaire’s major sponsor this year.

Other 2023 winners are:

Awards of Excellence – $2,000 each

  • Nicola Barsaleau; LaCrosse, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #22
  • Valerie Walchek; Ocoee, Florida; Clay; Booth #123

Awards of Distinction – $1,000 each

  • Dominice Gilbert; St. Petersburg, Florida; Sculpture, Booth #80
  • Blair Petersen Updike; Lake Wales, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #84
  • Alex Lanier; Tallahassee, Florida; Digital; Booth #50
  • Jacqui Aguilar; Cape Coral, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #17

Merit Awards – $500 each

  • Cheri Kudja Rhodig; Lakeland, Florida; Sculpture; Booth #51
  • Glenn Woods; Palm Harbor, Florida; Clay; Booth #70
  • Zhiyong Ye; Leesburg, Florida; Fiber; Booth #86
  • Susan Currier; Sebastian, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #106
  • Caitlin Albritton; Tampa, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #127
  • Mike Duflo; Vero Beach, Florida; Wood; Booth #71

Honorable Mention Awards – $200 each

  • Marcia Morse Mullins; Lakeland, Florida; Fiber; Booth #85
  • George Rhodes; Plantation, Florida; Photography; Booth #154
  • Wendy Foreman; Ormond Beach, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #61
  • Vicki Cooley; Sarasota, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #138
  • Andrew Dorset; Valrico, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #176

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Kimberly C. Moore

kimberly@lkldnow.com

Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.)