Nathan Miller – a wildlife and figurative artist from Tampa, now living in Covington, Georgia – took Best of Show honors at the 2023 Mayfaire-by-the-Lake, held over the weekend.

Miller’s depiction of nature’s flora and fauna in oil and acrylic paints captured the judge’s eyes and earned him a $5,000 prize.

The fine art festival is the annual major fundraiser for The Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College each year. Citizens Bank & Trust was Mayfaire’s major sponsor this year.

Other 2023 winners are:

Awards of Excellence – $2,000 each

Nicola Barsaleau; LaCrosse, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #22

Valerie Walchek; Ocoee, Florida; Clay; Booth #123

Awards of Distinction – $1,000 each

Dominice Gilbert; St. Petersburg, Florida; Sculpture, Booth #80

Blair Petersen Updike; Lake Wales, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #84

Alex Lanier; Tallahassee, Florida; Digital; Booth #50

Jacqui Aguilar; Cape Coral, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #17

Merit Awards – $500 each

Cheri Kudja Rhodig; Lakeland, Florida; Sculpture; Booth #51

Glenn Woods; Palm Harbor, Florida; Clay; Booth #70

Zhiyong Ye; Leesburg, Florida; Fiber; Booth #86

Susan Currier; Sebastian, Florida; Drawing & Graphics; Booth #106

Caitlin Albritton; Tampa, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #127

Mike Duflo; Vero Beach, Florida; Wood; Booth #71

Honorable Mention Awards – $200 each

Marcia Morse Mullins; Lakeland, Florida; Fiber; Booth #85

George Rhodes; Plantation, Florida; Photography; Booth #154

Wendy Foreman; Ormond Beach, Florida; Jewelry; Booth #61

Vicki Cooley; Sarasota, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #138

Andrew Dorset; Valrico, Florida; Painting – Oil & Acrylic; Booth #176