Live Blog: Hurricane Ian’s Aftermath and Recovery Efforts
Following Hurricane Ian’s trek through Central Florida, LkldNow is following recovery efforts and the storm’s aftermath. We’ll update this page throughout the day, but will take a break at daylight to do some around-the-house cleanup.
Gloria Petrone
September 29, 2022 @ 7:23 am
Here in North Lakeland we had rain and winds but in the 33909 area North 98 we did not lose power. Our water pressure has been down since yesterday but other than that everything appears to be ok. Daylight is beginning to to show and I will report on anything visible. Hoping all my Lakeland friends have faired well…