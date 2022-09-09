Lakeland’s Signature Swans are a Legacy from Queen Elizabeth

Lakeland’s signature swans are a legacy from the early days of the reign of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96. After an earlier swan population dwindled, a local couple living in England appealed to the queen in 1956 for a pair from her flock. She gifted the swans, with local residents raising $300 for the expenses to catch and ship the birds. “Because of Queen Elizabeth, we have that iconic swan here and we are paired with the Queen because of those swans,” city of Lakeland communications director Kevin Cook told News Channel 8.