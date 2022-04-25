Lakeland Rents Rise Fastest in the Downtown ZIP Code

Residential rents in Lakeland rose an average 11.1% during the last year, but increases were far steeper — nearly 20% on average — near the center of town, according to information compiled by Rent Hub. Still, the central city has Lakeland’s lowest median rents; the highest were found in the southside ZIP codes of 33811 and 33813.

The Rent Hub data looks at median rent increases for each Lakeland ZIP code from March 2021 to March 2022.

The increase in median rents was highest in ZIP code 33801, which includes the downtown area, where new complexes like Mirrorton and The Gardens Apartments have opened in the last year. That area’s median rent of $1,665 a month represents an increase of 19.78% compared with year-ago rates.

Hover over any of the colored boxes to see details for that ZIP code.

The second largest rent increase was in the 33811 ZIP code, which encompasses southwest Lakeland, including the fast-growing area near Lakeland Linder International Airport. In March 2022, its median rent was $2,020, an increase of 15.43 percent year-over-year.





Southwest Lakeland is seeing a boom in interest from apartment developers, with one complex recently approved by city commissioners, two more under review by the city of Lakeland, and another recently OKed by the county planning board. In all, the four proposals represent 1,150 new apartments.

The third largest increase in rent occurred in the 33812 ZIP code, which encompasses homes and apartments east of Lakeland Highlands Road and west of Lake Hancock. Much of this ZIP code is in the Clubhouse Road area. Its median rent in March 2022 was $1,980, a 12.82 percent increase year over year.

The lowest increase in median rent occurred in the 33805 ZIP code, which encompasses north Lakeland south of I-4, from Kathleen Road over to Florida Polytechnic University and the Combee Road area. Its median rent increased by 7.72 percent to $1,745.

The second lowest increase in median rent in the Lakeland area in March 2022 was found in the 33810 ZIP code, which is the Kathleen/Duff Road/Socrum Loop area in northwest Lakeland, north of I-4. This ZIP code also includes the Terra Lago neighborhood off of Sleepy Hill Road The median rent in this part of town increased by 10.72 percent to $1,849.

Lakeland area codes 33803 and 33813 both saw an increase in rent by 10.9 percent compared to March 2021. 33803, which encompasses Dixieland and neighborhoods along Edgewood Drive, saw a median rent of $1,770 in March 2022. 33813, which encompasses neighborhoods west of Lakeland Highlands Road, the Scott Lake community, and the neighborhoods along Crews Lake Drive, saw a median rent of $2,025 in March 2022.

None of the median rents in Lakeland ZIP codes were less than $1,600, according to the data.

This view compares year-over-year rent changes throughout the I-4 corridor: