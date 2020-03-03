Lakeland Regional Adding Coronavirus Precautions

With two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in neighboring Hillsborough and Manatee counties, Lakeland Regional Health is stepping up its response to the novel coronavirus. Arriving patients are screened for symptoms and asked about recent travel. If concerns are raised, steps include issuing facemasks, frequent handwashing, and placement in rooms with special air filtration and controlled access.

