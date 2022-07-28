Florida House of Representatives

Three Florida House districts includes portions of Lakeland, but there are elections in just two of them. Rep. Melony Bell, a Republican whose District 49 includes parts of south Lakeland, was re-elected without opposition.

The two Lakeland-area House races on the Aug. 23 primary ballot each involve two Republican candidates. Since there is no Democratic opponent in either race, these are considered “universal primaries,” meaning any registered voter in the district can vote regardless of party status.

The Districts

District 49

Melony Bell, R, unopposed District 50

Jennifer Canady, R, vs. Phillip Walker, R District 51

Bill Olson, R, vs. Josie Tomkow, R, incumbent

District 50

There is no incumbent in this race; Colleen Burton, who represented a similar district before this year’s reapportionment, reached term limits and is running for a state Senate seat. The candidates are Jennifer Canady, a Lakeland Christian School teacher who has been appointed to several statewide boards, and Phillip Walker, a 12-year member of the Lakeland City Commission and retired insurance agency owner.

Jennifer Canady Republican

Lakeland, age 48

Website

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Instagram Twitter Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Conservative Republican for State Representative

Conservative Republican for State Representative Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association Phillip Walker Republican

Lakeland, age 68

Website

Facebook | Twitter

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: The Lakeland Leader We Know and Trust

The Lakeland Leader We Know and Trust Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League, Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters

District 51

Incumbent Josie Tomkow, who hails from a north Polk cattle family, is running for her third term in the Florida House. She faces Bill Olson of Davenport, who had planned to run for U.S. House against Darren Soto, but switched races after conservative east Polk was removed from Soto’s Democratic-leaning district.

Bill Olson Republican

Davenport, 58

Website (from a previous race)

Facebook

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: Combat Veteran. Fighting for America (from a previous race)

Combat Veteran. Fighting for America (from a previous race) Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League Josie Tomkow Republican

Polk City, 26

Website

Facebook | Twitter

Campaign finance

Campaign slogan: 7th Generation Floridian. 3rd Generation Cattle Rancher

7th Generation Floridian. 3rd Generation Cattle Rancher Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association

