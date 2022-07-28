Florida House of Representatives
Three Florida House districts includes portions of Lakeland, but there are elections in just two of them. Rep. Melony Bell, a Republican whose District 49 includes parts of south Lakeland, was re-elected without opposition.
The two Lakeland-area House races on the Aug. 23 primary ballot each involve two Republican candidates. Since there is no Democratic opponent in either race, these are considered “universal primaries,” meaning any registered voter in the district can vote regardless of party status.
The Districts
District 50
There is no incumbent in this race; Colleen Burton, who represented a similar district before this year’s reapportionment, reached term limits and is running for a state Senate seat. The candidates are Jennifer Canady, a Lakeland Christian School teacher who has been appointed to several statewide boards, and Phillip Walker, a 12-year member of the Lakeland City Commission and retired insurance agency owner.
Jennifer Canady
- Republican
- Lakeland, age 48
- Website
- Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Conservative Republican for State Representative
- Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association
Phillip Walker
- Republican
- Lakeland, age 68
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: The Lakeland Leader We Know and Trust
- Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League, Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters
News links: Coming soon
District 51
Incumbent Josie Tomkow, who hails from a north Polk cattle family, is running for her third term in the Florida House. She faces Bill Olson of Davenport, who had planned to run for U.S. House against Darren Soto, but switched races after conservative east Polk was removed from Soto’s Democratic-leaning district.
Bill Olson
- Republican
- Davenport, 58
- Website (from a previous race)
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: Combat Veteran. Fighting for America (from a previous race)
- Endorsements: Polk County Voters’ League
Josie Tomkow
- Republican
- Polk City, 26
- Website
- Facebook | Twitter
- Campaign finance
- Campaign slogan: 7th Generation Floridian. 3rd Generation Cattle Rancher
- Endorsements: Business Voice (Lakeland Chamber of Commerce), Polk County Builders Association
News links: coming soon