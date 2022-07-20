Video: NAACP Candidate Forum – Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker, Florida House District 50

Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker, Republican candidates for Florida House of Representatives District 50, which includes most of Lakeland, agreed more than they disagreed tonight in a forum at The Well, a midtown business and cultural center. The forum was hosted by the NAACP Lakeland Branch. The race is on the Aug. 23 ballot and all voters in the district (see a map here) can vote regardless of party registration because there is no Democratic candidate in the race. Here is LkldNow’s live video stream from the event: