It’s Election Day. Lakeland voters will head to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to decide between businessman Guy LaLonde Jr. and interim Commissioner Samuel Simmons for the city’s northwest district commission seat.

The runoff election was necessary because no candidate in the original three-way race garnered more than 50% of the vote. Final results from the Supervisor of Elections show LaLonde captured 47.99%, Simmons earned 30.88% and Lolita Berrien garnered 21.13%.

Voting will take place at the same 27 precincts that were used in the Nov. 7. municipal election.

Guy LaLonde Jr.

LaLonde, 56, is a U.S. Navy veteran and small business owner whose top priorities include strengthening the alliances between the public and private sector. He wants to improve infrastructure, roadways and electrical resources, utilizing strategic and planned growth. He also wants to attract more talent to Lakeland and ensure adequate employment opportunities are available for local students when they complete their education. LaLonde has been endorsed by the Lakeland Realtors, Business Voice of Greater Lakeland, the Lakeland Professional Firefighters and the Lakeland Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Samuel Simmons

Simmons, 66, has represented the northwest district on an interim basis for the past 10 months, since being appointed by the City Commission to fill the remainder of former Commissioner Phillip Walker’s term. He has owned a housing and financial services consulting firm since 2004. Before that, he was an accountant with the city of Lakeland and served as finance manager for the Lakeland Housing Authority. Simmons’ priorities are affordable housing, economic development, growth management, public transportation, improved infrastructure and public safety — including a new Police Athletic League building for the area’s underprivileged youth. Simmons served as president of the Webster Park South Neighborhood Association for 20 years and was the first president of the city’s Neighborhood Association Coalition. He co-founded the nonprofit Central Florida Business Diversity Council. He has been endorsed by Berrien.

Voter information

Election guide

To learn more about Simmons and LaLonde and their positions on five key issues, visit LkldNow’s Election Guide.

Polling places

– Lakeland voting locations

– If you don’t know your precinct number, enter your address to find your polling place location and view a sample ballot.

Polling-place procedures

Voters will be asked to show two forms of identification: a signature identification and a photo identification. Some IDs that have both a photo and signature, such as a driver license, can be accepted as a single form of identification. More on polling-place procedures.

Sample ballot