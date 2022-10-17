Sam Simmons Becomes Interim City Commissioner

Sam Simmons

Longtime Lakeland neighborhood activist Samuel Simmons was unanimously selected by the Lakeland City Commission on Monday as an interim city commissioner, to take the seat held for nearly 13 years by Phillip Walker.

Walker put in his notice to resign in November as he ran for the Florida House, but he lost to newcomer Jennifer Canady.

The commission seat represents Lakeland’s northwest quadrant, which is west of Florida Avenue/U.S. 98 North and north of the CSX railroad tracks. See a map of commission districts. The seat holder is required to have lived in the district for at least one year before taking office.

Phillip Walker

Simmons is a former city of Lakeland accountant who is president of the Webster Park Civic Association, a past president of the Neighborhood Coalition Council and a co-founder of the Central Florida Business Diversity Council. He currently owns a housing and financial services consulting firm that builds affordable housing. He holds a doctoral degree in business administration.





Following the vote, Simmons said he was in shock.

”But I’m very excited to be appointed to the Lakeland City Commission and I look forward to working with all of you in serving the citizens of Lakeland,” Simmons said. “I again want to thank you for your confidence in appointing me in this position.”

He will officially take office Monday, November 7th.

Simmons joked that he was glad the commissioners had a short memory because he had come before them to fight for issues important to the neighborhood associations.

IN his interview Friday with City Commissioners, Simmons discussed affordable housing, something he is so passionate about that he has begun working with the city to build homes that are more economical.

“My vision for Lakeland moving forward is to review growth management models through which the city can identify scenarios that would meet its desired outcomes, such as expansion with land reservation,” Simmons said. “Within the northwest district, my vision includes affordable housing for both for sale and rental units. This includes research to identify ways to supplement rents and mortgages.”

He explained that when he worked in the city’s finance department, he served under the local housing finance manager and oversaw a multimillion-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which he monitored and adjusted as needed.

“I find the issue of growth management to be most intriguing because it affects all citizens of every quadrant of the city,” Simmons said. “Growth is already here, and it continues to come. As a city commission, we have the authority to shape how the city of Lakeland will look and feel within the next five, 10, 15 and 20 years.”

He said he also wants to address or mitigate the homeless issue, as homeless persons from other areas often come to Lakeland after hearing about the amenities provided by shelters like Lighthouse Ministries, the Salvation Army and Talbot House Ministries.

He said he wanted to run for the open seat because he wants to ensure the voice of the northwest district is heard and fairly represented, adding that he has addressed the commission on numerous occasions to discuss quality-of-life issues.

“I believe we govern honestly when we’re able to empathize with those whom our decisions affect,” Simmons said.

The Commission decided to have each sitting commissioner provide a list of four possible candidates. City Clerk, Kelly Koos tabulated the list of possible candidates for discussion purposes, noting that there were three people who were clear winners, while two people tied for fourth.

The five candidates named in alphabetical order were Tracy Faison, Guy LaLonde, Jr., Veronica Roundtree, Ricky Shirah and Sam Simmons.

The Lakeland City Commission then ranked the candidates in the following order:

Sam Simmons Veronica Roundtree Tracy Faison Guy LaLonde Ricky Shirah

Commissioner Mike Music made a motion to appoint Sam Simmons to fill the vacated City Commission seat. The motion was then moved forward with a second by Chad McCleod.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.